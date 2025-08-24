403
Kuwait Special Olympics Joins Regional Equestrian Event In UAE
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Special Olympics delegation is competing in the Special Olympics Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Regional Equestrian Competition, hosted by Special Olympics UAE with the regional office in Al Ain, beginning Sunday and running through August 28 with athletes from 11 Arab countries.
Delegation Head Sadeeqa Al-Ansari, secretary general of Al-Tomooh Club, told KUNA the riders completed a three-month intensive program and aim to extend Kuwait's equestrian successes.
She noted Basma Al-Busaili's three silvers at the World Games Berlin and Abdullah Al-Ali's two golds at Egypt's Special Olympics National Games, expressing confidence in further achievements.
Al-Ansari highlighted years of building a strong equestrian base for athletes with intellectual disabilities and thanked the athletes, coaches, parents, the Public Authority for Sport, Kuwait Special Olympics, Al-Tomooh Club, Kuwait Riding Center, and Special Olympics UAE for their support.
Coach Sarah Bouhamdi said training focused on physical and technical readiness.
Kuwait will compete in English riding, trail, and control events.
The delegation, led by Al-Ansari, includes riders Abdullah Al-Ali, Basma Al-Busaili, and Mariam Dhiab, under coaches Bouhamdi and Mohammad Al-Kandari. (end)
