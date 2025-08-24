Sharjah: Tickets On Sale For Cricket T20I Tri-Series With UAE, Pakistan, Afghanistan
Tickets are now available for the T20I Tri-Series 2025 featuring host UAE, Pakistan and Afghanistan. They can be bought online or at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium ticket office.
The General stands match tickets' (Nort East, North West, West Stand and East Stand) start at Dh30. The Non-Hospitality tickets start from Dh100 (Gold and Platinum Stand).
Meanwhile, the Hospitality tickets (Diamond, VIP Suite West for 25 persons, VIP Suite-West individual tickets, Royal Lounge and Royal Suite) start from Dh400.
The gates will open at 4pm for Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes and 5pm for UAE matches during the Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series 2025 tournament.
The tournament will commence on Friday, 29 August with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan. The full schedule is as follows:
- Friday, August 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm
Saturday, August 30 – UAE vs Pakistan – 7:00pm Monday, September 1 – Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm
Tuesday, September 2 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm Thursday, September 4 – Pakistan vs UAE – 7:00pm
Friday, September 5 – Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm Sunday, September 7 – Final – 7:00pm
