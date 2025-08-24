Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sharjah: Tickets On Sale For Cricket T20I Tri-Series With UAE, Pakistan, Afghanistan

Sharjah: Tickets On Sale For Cricket T20I Tri-Series With UAE, Pakistan, Afghanistan


2025-08-24 04:20:21
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Tickets are now available for the T20I Tri-Series 2025 featuring host UAE, Pakistan and Afghanistan. They can be bought online or at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium ticket office.

The General stands match tickets' (Nort East, North West, West Stand and East Stand) start at Dh30. The Non-Hospitality tickets start from Dh100 (Gold and Platinum Stand).

Recommended For You Start school right with a dental visit that builds confidence and healthy smiles

Meanwhile, the Hospitality tickets (Diamond, VIP Suite West for 25 persons, VIP Suite-West individual tickets, Royal Lounge and Royal Suite) start from Dh400.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The gates will open at 4pm for Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes and 5pm for UAE matches during the Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series 2025 tournament.

The tournament will commence on Friday, 29 August with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan. The full schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, August 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

  • Saturday, August 30 – UAE vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

  • Monday, September 1 – Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

  • Tuesday, September 2 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

  • Thursday, September 4 – Pakistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

  • Friday, September 5 – Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

  • Sunday, September 7 – Final – 7:00pm

MENAFN24082025000049011007ID1109967666

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search