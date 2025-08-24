UAE: Patient Saved After Heart Stops Beating For 40 Minutes In Fujairah
In Fujairah Hospital, a patient was revived after she suffered a severe heart attack.
The patient endured 40 minutes of cardiac arrest. This is a condition where the heart suddenly stops beating, which means it no longer pumps blood to the brain and other organs.
After critical care was provided, the patient's condition stabilised without complications.
"This success demonstrates the spirit of teamwork and swift response in handling life-threatening emergencies," said Dr Ahmed Obaid Al Khadeim, Director of Fujairah Hospital.
The revival was due to the "rapid response and integrated effort," added Dr Thair Khuziem, head of the cardiology department at Fujairah Hospital.
