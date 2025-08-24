AMUAAQ Conducts Blood Donation To Celebrate India's Independence Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a heartfelt tribute to the 79th Independence Day of India, the AMU Alumni Association Qatar (AMUAAQ), an associate organisation of ICBF under the aegis of the Indian Embassy in Qatar, organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Qatar National Blood Donation Centre.

The event was also supported by Toastmasters International and was held under the theme,“Give Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives.”

The initiative brought together multiple organisations in the spirit of unity and service. The camp was organised with the active participation of Toastmasters Area 19 clubs – AMUAAQ, EXCEL, Royal, and UPAQ – and was generously supported by Integral Alumni, TWA, and the Singh Seva Group.

Indian Ambassador to Qatar H E Vipul, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Commending AMUAAQ for marking the Independence Day in such a noble way, he lauded the tradition of hosting a blood donation camp annually.“Blood donation reminds us that the colour of blood is the same for all, regardless of our religion or nationality,” the Ambassador said. He congratulated all the donors, emphasising the act as one of great social responsibility and unity in diversity.

The event's Guest of Honour, Prof Shamim Ahmad (former principal, AMU Polytechnic), expressed pride in the community service being undertaken by the AMU alumni abroad. He encouraged everyone to continue such selfless acts for the betterment of society.

AMUAAQ President Dr. Nadeem Jilani highlighted the life-saving value of blood donation, explaining how one unit of blood can save up to three lives when separated into red cells, plasma, and platelets.“In a world plagued by conflicts, acts like blood donation help build a society rooted in compassion,” he noted. Chairman Jawed Ahmad emphasised the need for voluntary and regular donors to ensure a safe and sustainable blood supply, urging everyone to remember the powerful message:“Rakt Daan, Maha Daan” (Blood Donation is the Greatest Donation).

In an effort to further promote awareness, Dr. Ashna Nusrat, Area 19 Director of Toastmasters and Vice-President (Ladies Wing) of AMUAAQ, led an informative session on advantages of donating blood for the donor, recipient and community. She elaborated that approximately 350 to 450ml of blood is typically donated, and the human body replenishes this volume within 24–48 hours, while red blood cells regenerate within four to six weeks.

Special appreciation was extended to medical students Alhena and Fatima for efficiently handling the registration process.

The HMC officials presented a Certificate of Appreciation to AMUAAQ for organising the drive and commended the team for their dedication and coordination with the Blood Donation Centre staff.

