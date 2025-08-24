Canadian Philanthropist James Temerty Steps Up Support For DIU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook post by the DIU.

The DIU noted that Temerty is among the most influential philanthropists in the world. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he has launched a number of large-scale projects supporting Ukraine, including assistance for educational programs, hospitals, critical infrastructure, and the reconstruction of destroyed communities.

Budanov met with Temerty, his wife and head of the foundation Lyudmila Temerty, director of the foundation's Ukraine Initiative Khrystina Waler, and director of the Ukrainian office of the Ukrainian World Congress Andrew Potichnyi. During the meeting, Budanov and diaspora representatives discussed possible areas of support for Ukraine's defense intelligence and ways to consolidate the efforts of the global Ukrainian community.

"The Ukrainian diaspora plays an extremely important role in strengthening our country's defense. Thanks to joint efforts, we can respond more quickly to challenges and provide our soldiers with everything they need," Budanov stressed.

Temerty praised the work of Ukraine's defense intelligence.

"The work of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and its special units is impressive in its determination and professionalism. It is an honor for us to support these people who risk their lives every day, defending Ukraine and the values shared by the entire free world," Temerty emphasized.

Separately, Budanov thanked Temerty for his invaluable contribution to supporting Ukraine and congratulated him on receiving the state award National Legend of Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented to the businessman and philanthropist on August 20.

"Today, Ukrainians around the world are uniting their efforts for one goal - victory. The support of leaders such as James Temerty is an example of global solidarity and faith in our country," Budanov said.

The DIU expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian diaspora for its ongoing assistance and contribution to strengthening Ukraine's Defense Forces.

