Turkey starts construction of Zangezur Corridor Railway
(MENAFN) Türkiye has started construction on the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu Railway Line in the southeastern part of the country, a project that will link Türkiye to the Zangezur Corridor and is expected to promote greater peace and economic development in the South Caucasus.
At the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu emphasized Türkiye’s strategic role as a bridge between Asia and Europe, citing major infrastructure projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the Eurasia Tunnel, and the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge.
“We are beginning the construction of a line connecting Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, which will then strengthen the socio-economic ties between Asia and Europe,” he said.
Uraloglu also highlighted that railway development has been a core state policy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan since 2002. Türkiye has integrated railways with ports, industrial zones, and logistics hubs to expand the network, while continuing efforts to modernize existing lines, 70–80% of which are now electrified, he added.
