Coordinated assaults on patrol units in Iran take lives of five policemen

2025-08-23 06:52:57
(MENAFN) At least five police officers were killed in two coordinated attacks on patrol units in southeastern Iran on Friday, according to state media.

The assaults occurred along the Khash-Iranshahr route in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, as reported by local authorities. The attackers reportedly fled the scene, and security forces have launched a search operation.

Iranshahr, located in the border province of Sistan and Baluchestan, lies roughly 337 kilometers (209 miles) from Zahedan, the provincial capital.

No group has officially claimed responsibility for the attacks, but sources suggest the Jaish-e-Adl militant group could be involved, given its history of targeting police units in the region.

The province, home to around 4 million people, has long faced security challenges due to the presence of multiple militant organizations, with Jaish-e-Adl being the most prominent.

Last month, a separate attack on a courthouse in Zahedan killed at least six people and injured 22 others, including women and children.

