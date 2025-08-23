403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Coordinated assaults on patrol units in Iran take lives of five policemen
(MENAFN) At least five police officers were killed in two coordinated attacks on patrol units in southeastern Iran on Friday, according to state media.
The assaults occurred along the Khash-Iranshahr route in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, as reported by local authorities. The attackers reportedly fled the scene, and security forces have launched a search operation.
Iranshahr, located in the border province of Sistan and Baluchestan, lies roughly 337 kilometers (209 miles) from Zahedan, the provincial capital.
No group has officially claimed responsibility for the attacks, but sources suggest the Jaish-e-Adl militant group could be involved, given its history of targeting police units in the region.
The province, home to around 4 million people, has long faced security challenges due to the presence of multiple militant organizations, with Jaish-e-Adl being the most prominent.
Last month, a separate attack on a courthouse in Zahedan killed at least six people and injured 22 others, including women and children.
The assaults occurred along the Khash-Iranshahr route in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, as reported by local authorities. The attackers reportedly fled the scene, and security forces have launched a search operation.
Iranshahr, located in the border province of Sistan and Baluchestan, lies roughly 337 kilometers (209 miles) from Zahedan, the provincial capital.
No group has officially claimed responsibility for the attacks, but sources suggest the Jaish-e-Adl militant group could be involved, given its history of targeting police units in the region.
The province, home to around 4 million people, has long faced security challenges due to the presence of multiple militant organizations, with Jaish-e-Adl being the most prominent.
Last month, a separate attack on a courthouse in Zahedan killed at least six people and injured 22 others, including women and children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment