403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korean President Lands in Tokyo for High-Profile Meeting
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Tokyo on Saturday for a high-stakes summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, marking the first visit by a South Korean leader to Japan before a meeting with a sitting U.S. president, according to media.
Following his talks in Japan, Lee is scheduled to travel to Washington for a crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
In a recent interview with four prominent Japanese newspapers — Asahi Shimbun, Mainichi Shimbun, Nikkei, and Sankei Shimbun — published on Saturday, Lee emphasized his objective to strengthen sector-specific intergovernmental cooperation, with a particular focus on economic security and trade.
Lee referred to the visit as a critical step to build stronger, "future-oriented" relations between the two countries, especially as 2025 approaches, marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties.
“Korea-Japan relations simultaneously contain aspects of confrontation, cooperation and mutual tolerance,” Lee explained. “What’s important is to identify as many mutually beneficial elements as possible.” “There is no need to abandon the beneficial aspects because of certain negative ones,” he added, as reported by media.
On the contentious issue of comfort women — those who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II — Lee emphasized that the matter was not merely economic but rooted in truth and emotion. He stressed that acknowledging the historical facts, offering an apology, and showing sincere empathy were far more significant than economic considerations.
The term "comfort women" refers to Korean women who were abducted and coerced into sexual servitude during Japan’s occupation before and during the war.
Following his talks in Japan, Lee is scheduled to travel to Washington for a crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
In a recent interview with four prominent Japanese newspapers — Asahi Shimbun, Mainichi Shimbun, Nikkei, and Sankei Shimbun — published on Saturday, Lee emphasized his objective to strengthen sector-specific intergovernmental cooperation, with a particular focus on economic security and trade.
Lee referred to the visit as a critical step to build stronger, "future-oriented" relations between the two countries, especially as 2025 approaches, marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties.
“Korea-Japan relations simultaneously contain aspects of confrontation, cooperation and mutual tolerance,” Lee explained. “What’s important is to identify as many mutually beneficial elements as possible.” “There is no need to abandon the beneficial aspects because of certain negative ones,” he added, as reported by media.
On the contentious issue of comfort women — those who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II — Lee emphasized that the matter was not merely economic but rooted in truth and emotion. He stressed that acknowledging the historical facts, offering an apology, and showing sincere empathy were far more significant than economic considerations.
The term "comfort women" refers to Korean women who were abducted and coerced into sexual servitude during Japan’s occupation before and during the war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment