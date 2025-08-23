Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korean President Lands in Tokyo for High-Profile Meeting

2025-08-23 06:35:00
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Tokyo on Saturday for a high-stakes summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, marking the first visit by a South Korean leader to Japan before a meeting with a sitting U.S. president, according to media.

Following his talks in Japan, Lee is scheduled to travel to Washington for a crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with four prominent Japanese newspapers — Asahi Shimbun, Mainichi Shimbun, Nikkei, and Sankei Shimbun — published on Saturday, Lee emphasized his objective to strengthen sector-specific intergovernmental cooperation, with a particular focus on economic security and trade.

Lee referred to the visit as a critical step to build stronger, "future-oriented" relations between the two countries, especially as 2025 approaches, marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties.

“Korea-Japan relations simultaneously contain aspects of confrontation, cooperation and mutual tolerance,” Lee explained. “What’s important is to identify as many mutually beneficial elements as possible.” “There is no need to abandon the beneficial aspects because of certain negative ones,” he added, as reported by media.

On the contentious issue of comfort women — those who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II — Lee emphasized that the matter was not merely economic but rooted in truth and emotion. He stressed that acknowledging the historical facts, offering an apology, and showing sincere empathy were far more significant than economic considerations.

The term "comfort women" refers to Korean women who were abducted and coerced into sexual servitude during Japan’s occupation before and during the war.

