President: Ukrainians In Occupied Territories Safeguard Flag Because We Will Not Cede Our Land To Occupiers

“This flag is the goal and the dream for many of our people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. And they safeguard this flag, they keep it safe, because they know: we will not hand our land to the occupier,” Zelensky said.

He noted that today our flag symbolizes what is most precious for hundreds of thousands of soldiers, men and women who defend the country and, risking their lives, fight for the right to life for the entire state. For those returning from Russian captivity, it becomes a symbol of rescue.

“There is no capital in the world where life is respected and the Ukrainian flag is not – wherever life is truly valued, a partnership with Ukraine is valued as well. Ukraine brings together the best. And it has already established a widely shared belief that only together with Ukraine can guaranteed security for democratic nations be achieved,” the President stated.

He expressed gratitude to all those who fight for our state.

“We thank all those who are working for Ukraine's interests and for our independence. I thank everyone who adds their personal strength to the strength of the Ukrainian nation. And we will always remember our heroes of different times, who fought for us, for Ukraine, who fought for their own freedom with our Ukrainian flag in their hands, on their insignia, or simply in their hearts – and who, tragically, gave their lives in battle,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, on August 23, Ukraine celebrates National Flag Day. The holiday was established“to honor the centuries-old history of Ukrainian state-building, the state symbols of independent Ukraine, and to foster citizens' respect for the state symbols of Ukraine,” pursuant to the Presidential Decree of August 23, 2004.

In 2009, amendments to this decree introduced the annual official flag-raising ceremony on August 23 across Ukraine.

