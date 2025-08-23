Syrian Gang Posing As Gaza Victims Extorting Money From Mosques Busted In India

A Syrian gang posing as Gaza victims and extorting money from mosques has been busted in the Indian state of Gujarat. Officials from the Ahmedabad Crime Branch busted arrested a Syrian national, Ali Meghat Alzahar, who was visiting India on a tourist visa, ANI reported.

As per the crime branch, during the interrogation, it was revealed that the Syrian gang was leading luxurious lives on the extorted money. Following police action, three aides of the accused are missing, ANI reported.

The crime branch said that such activities are a serious threat to the internal security of the country. They are violating visa rules and are involved in suspicious activities.

An investigation is underway to find out for what purpose the collected money was being used. The case is being investigated by state and central agencies, the crime branch said.

Meanwhile, steps are being taken to detain, blacklist, and deport Alzahar, the crime branch said.

[With ANI inputs]