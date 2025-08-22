Taxshield Inc Helps Taxpayers Navigate New One Big Beautiful Bill Tax Changes

IRS Tax Relief

Tax relief experts guide clients through major 2025 tax law changes including no tax on tips, overtime, and car loan interest under new legislation.

- TaxShield Inc SpokespersonPLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Americans begin navigating the sweeping tax changes introduced by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 , TaxShield Inc. stands ready to help taxpayers understand and maximize benefits from the new legislation while resolving existing tax challenges.The landmark tax legislation, signed into law in July 2025, introduces significant relief measures, including the elimination of taxes on tips and overtime pay, deductibility of car loan interest, and expanded deductions for seniors. These changes, combined with increased SALT deductions and permanent business tax provisions, create both opportunities and complexities for taxpayers nationwide."The One Big Beautiful Bill represents the most significant tax reform in years, but many taxpayers are unsure how these changes affect their specific situations," said a spokesperson for TaxShield Inc. "Our role is to help clients not only take advantage of new tax benefits but also resolve any existing IRS issues that might prevent them from fully benefiting from these reforms."TaxShield's comprehensive approach addresses both current tax problems and future planning opportunities. The company's experienced team of tax professionals, including enrolled agents and former IRS personnel, works with trusted processing partners to ensure accurate filing and optimal outcomes for clients facing complex tax situations.For service industry workers, the new "no tax on tips" provision offers substantial savings, with deductions up to $25,000 annually for self-employed individuals. However, eligibility requirements and income phase-outs require careful navigation to maximize benefits while maintaining IRS compliance.Similarly, the overtime tax elimination provides relief for working Americans, though proper documentation and reporting remain critical. TaxShield helps clients understand these requirements while addressing any underlying tax debt that could complicate their ability to claim new deductions.The expanded car loan interest deduction, available for vehicles with final assembly in the United States, adds another layer of complexity requiring professional guidance. With a maximum annual deduction of $10,000 and specific eligibility criteria, taxpayers need expert assistance to ensure compliance and maximize savings."These new provisions are excellent news for American taxpayers, but they don't automatically resolve existing tax problems," the spokesperson explained. "Someone with wage garnishments or unfiled returns needs to address those issues first to fully benefit from the new law's provisions."TaxShield's proven four-step resolution process becomes even more valuable in this new tax environment. The company immediately halts IRS collection actions, conducts thorough case reviews, and works through established processing channels to achieve optimal resolutions that position clients to take full advantage of available tax benefits.Business owners particularly benefit from the permanent extension of Section 199A pass-through deductions and 100% bonus depreciation provisions. TaxShield's business tax services help companies navigate these permanent changes while resolving any outstanding payroll tax issues or compliance problems.The increased state and local tax deduction cap, rising from $10,000 to $40,000, provides significant relief for taxpayers in high-tax states. However, the phase-out provisions for higher-income taxpayers require strategic planning to optimize benefits."Tax reform creates opportunities, but it also demands expertise," noted the spokesperson. "Our clients rely on us to handle the complexities while they focus on their businesses and families. We work with established processing networks to ensure everything is handled correctly and efficiently."With the average American taxpayer expected to see tax savings of over $3,700 according to government analysis, proper planning and professional guidance become essential to maximize these benefits while maintaining long-term tax compliance.TaxShield Inc continues to serve clients nationwide from its Placentia, California headquarters, providing the expertise needed to navigate both new opportunities and existing challenges in today's evolving tax landscape.About TaxShield Inc.TaxShield Inc. is an independent tax relief services company specializing in IRS debt resolution and tax compliance for individuals and businesses. The company's team of experienced professionals, including enrolled agents and former IRS personnel, provides comprehensive services including wage garnishment removal , offer in compromise assistance, penalty abatement, and strategic tax planning. Media Contact:
TaxShield Inc
711 W Kimberly Ave Suite 170
Placentia, CA 92870
Phone: (888) 980-8283

