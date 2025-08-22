VIDEO: Kerala Roadside Clash BJP MP Suresh Gopi's Son Argues With Congress Leader, Briefly Held By Police
As per reports, citing bystanders, Madhav appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.Also Read | Delhi shocker: Man stabbed to death in road rage, friend critically injured
The video of the incident is now being widely circulated on social media.What exactly happened?
The BJP MP's son was travelling from Sasthamangalam to Vellayambalam when his car came head-to-head with Vinod Krishna's vehicle, which had just taken a U-turn from the opposite side.
With barely any space left for other cars to squeeze past, tempers flared between Madhav and Vinod Krishna, leading to a heated argument.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information about the road-rage. While some bystanders claimed Madhav seemed to be under the influence of alcohol, tests later confirmed he was sober.
Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi' son told officers he had seen Vinod Krishna driving while on the phone, mentioned a report by India Today.Also Read | Bengaluru road rage: New video of assault involving IAF official goes viral
Witnesses at the spot said Madhav was blocking Vinod Krishna's car and engaging in a heated exchange.Police release Suresh, Vinod Krishna
Following a police mediation, Vinod Krishna said he did not wish to pursue the matter and wrote a statement. Both were released.'No complaints against Vinod Krishna...'
Referring to the altercation, Madhav Suresh took to his Instagram account on Friday, stating that there are no complaints against the Congress leader.
He posted:“There are no complaints against Vinod Krishna, Sir, as we both understood what we did wrong to each other and he also knows how he initiated the situation.”Also Read | IAF officer alleging assault actually started it? CCTV footage throws new twist
The BJP MP's son further alleged that“like a bad apple among a bunch, our wonderful police force has some bad apples too, and one of them, in spite of Vinod sir not having a complaint, wanted to make sure cameras captured me getting into a police jeep.”
