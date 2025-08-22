Where Legacy Meets Innovation: The All-New Patrol NISMO Available At Al Masaood Automobiles

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,August 2025: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, recently became the first dealership globally to showcase the All-New 2026 Nissan Patrol NISMO in its showrooms, following its premiere in the UAE. Held across the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain branches, the preview gave customers exclusive early access to the Patrol NISMO, sparking exceptional interest and reaffirming its place as one of Nissan's most anticipated performance icons.

Born from Racing Heritage:

The Patrol NISMO carries a striking, aerodynamic design that reflects its motorsport pedigree. Its reimagined V-Motion grille, signature red accents, and unique front chin spoiler and rear roof spoiler embody boldness and precision, while dual-tone roof configuration options and distinctive contrasting NISMO badging reinforce its unmistakable identity and aggressive stance. Every detail has been engineered with purpose, optimising airflow, reducing lift, and boosting stability.

At its heart lies a VR35DDTT twin-turbo V6 engine delivering a class-leading 495 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque in Sport Mode, the highest output for the VR35DDTT engine anywhere globally. Combined with a nine-speed automatic transmission, NISMO-tuned exhaust and suspension, and 22-inch forged alloy wheels co-developed with RAYS, the Patrol NISMO offers unrivalled performance, agility, and control-both on and off the road.

Crafted for Thrill and Comfort:

Inside, the Patrol NISMO strikes a perfect balance between thrill and refinement. Motorsport-inspired details, including NISMO-embroidered headrests, racing red seatbelts, and carbon-fibre-styled surfaces, are paired with luxury finishes such as genuine leather and soft suede seating. Adaptive bolsters, massage functions, and enhanced lumbar support ensure uncompromising comfort for every passenger.

Technology amplifies the driving experience. The 14.3-inch dual monolith display and Head-Up Display keep the driver informed and focused, while passengers enjoy a 12.8-inch rear entertainment system and immersive sound from the 12-speaker Klipsch premium audio setup. Features such as biometric cooling, and a panoramic sunroof elevate the cabin environment, creating a space that feels both sporty and sophisticated.

Safety and Innovation Redefined:

Alongside its performance credentials, the Patrol NISMO is equipped with Nissan's most advanced safety systems. ProPILOT with Lane Keep Assist, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert provide comprehensive protection, while adaptive air suspension ensures a smooth, controlled ride across diverse conditions.

With commanding ground clearance, and track-inspired engineering, the Patrol NISMO is as versatile as it is powerful. It embodies the rugged off-road DNA of the Patrol while elevating it with NISMO's performance spirit-crafted specifically for the driving expectations of the Middle East.

The all-new 2026 Nissan Patrol NISMO is the boldest evolution of an icon. Available now at Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, it embodies power, precision, and presence tailored for the Middle East.

More than a new chapter in performance, the Patrol NISMO reflects the voices of the community that shaped it. Built on a legacy that has earned trust across generations, it honours the region's passion for strength, craftsmanship, and innovation, while setting a new benchmark for the future. For Al Masaood Automobiles, introducing this global first is both a privilege and a promise: to listen, to deliver, and to continue building experiences that resonate with the customers and communities it proudly serves.