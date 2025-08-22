Swab-Its® Retail Kits Drive Multi-Category Sales With Reusable, Precision Foam Tools Exhibiting At NACDS 2025

NACDS 2025 Booth #3037

Swab-its® by Super Brush LLC

Swab-its New Retail Cleaning Kits: Craft and Hobby, Cosmetic, Printer Cleaning, Household, Auto Detailing, Pet Swabs

Swab-its will be showcasing these products in Booth #3037 at the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, in San Diego, CA.

SPRINGFIELD , MA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Super Brush LLC, the U.S. manufacturer behind the Swab-its® brand, is proud to spotlight its innovative line of retail cleaning kits-smart, mess-free solutions designed for the modern consumer and today's competitive retail landscape. Swab-its will be showcasing these products at the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, in San Diego, CA. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3037 to explore the full Swab-its line in person.

Available across major retail categories including automotive, household, crafts, sporting goods, and pet care, Swab-its cleaning kits bring precision and practicality to store shelves. Engineered with reusable, lint-free foam swabs, Swab-its tools clean delicate and hard-to-reach surfaces with ease-offering consumers an effective alternative to cotton swabs, disposable wipes, or bulky brushes. Whether cleaning car vents, electronics, firearms, sewing machines, or pet gear, Swab-its kits provide the versatility shoppers want and the performance they trust.

For retailers, Swab-its delivers where it counts:

.High-margin potential to boost profitability

.Eye-catching packaging designed to stand out on shelves

.Multi-category appeal that enhances cross-selling opportunities

“Swab-its kits check every box for retailers looking to grow sales in multiple departments,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC.“From automotive to pet care, our reusable foam tools help consumers clean smarter, while giving stores a product that sells and performs.”

Swab-its products are proudly Made in the USA, ensuring short lead times, reliable quality, and no international tariff concerns. With flexible ordering options and a growing national retail presence, Swab-its is the smart choice for retailers seeking innovation, value, and customer satisfaction.

To explore partnership opportunities or request samples, visit Booth #3037 at NACDS Total Store Expo or go to .

About Super Brush LLC

Founded over 65 years ago, Super Brush LLC is a leader in the design and manufacturing of foam swabs, applicators, and specialty cleaning tools. Headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, the company supplies precision-engineered products to the medical, aerospace, industrial, and retail markets. All Swab-its products are manufactured in-house in the USA.

About Swab-its®

Swab-its® is the retail division of Super Brush LLC, offering a diverse line of reusable cleaning kits for automotive, electronics, crafts, firearms, household, and pet care applications. Swab-its products are designed for convenience, durability, and sustainability, and are available online and in retail stores nationwide.



Michael Lecrenski

Super Brush LLC

+1 4135431442

