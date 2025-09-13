5 Epic WWE Showdowns Fans Are Dying To See At Wrestlemania 43 In Saudi Arabia

From long-awaited returns to colossal main events, these dream WrestleMania 43 matches could shake the wrestling world.

After over a decade away, AJ Lee's comeback sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. With a multi-year deal reportedly in place, a clash against Liv Morgan, one of the division's most popular and decorated stars - would be a marquee moment. The mix of Lee's technical mastery and Morgan's fiery style could deliver a match fans would talk about for years.

Three of WWE's most celebrated modern stars in one ring: Gunther, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, is the kind of main event that defines eras. A triple threat of this magnitude hasn't been seen in years, and with a title on the line, it could become an instant WrestleMania classic.

Few matches in wrestling history carry the weight of The Rock versus Roman Reigns. Both icons of their respective eras, their long-teased confrontation could finally headline WrestleMania 43. For fans, it's the kind of once-in-a-lifetime spectacle that defines the very essence of the event.

Imagine CM Punk stepping into the ring with former Shield powerhouse Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley. With Punk already back in WWE and the trend of major returns heating up, Ambrose's reappearance would be seismic. This battle would be as much about legacy as it is about in-ring brutality.

Their first WrestleMania meeting came during the pandemic era, with Drew McIntyre toppling Brock Lesnar to win his first WWE Championship. Now, in front of a roaring Saudi Arabian crowd, the rematch would carry an entirely different energy. Two titans colliding again could be a generational moment.