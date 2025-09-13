Zelensky: Russian Drones In Poland Warning To All Of Europe
“Anyone seeking an end to this war must take the necessary steps to halt Russia's war machine. We are counting on strong steps from the United States, in cooperation with others – strong sanctions and tariff policies – which will serve as an argument for many around the world,” Zelensky said.
“Everyone sees that Russia's war against Ukraine is Putin's war. Everyone sees that the Russian drones attacking Poland are also Putin's war. And this is a warning not only to Poland but to all of Europe,” he emphasized.
He noted that Russian drones are capable of covering much greater distances.
“This is already a very long war – a war of Russia's ambitions, capabilities, and budget – and therefore a war of Russian oil, Russian gas, Russian uranium, and other Russian resources that fill Putin's coffers,” Zelensky pointed out.
He urged all partners to stop looking for excuses not to impose certain sanctions -“all partners: Europe, the United States, the G7, and the G20 states.”
“Peace is a path – one that must be taken from war to peace. Everyone must tread this path, and sanctions are part of it. If Putin does not want peace, he must be forced into it. Putin's war will end when he – and only he – can no longer continue it,” Zelensky stressed.Read also: Ukrainian Defense Minister outlines formula to end war: army, arms, sanctions
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky met with advisers to the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy to discuss Ukraine's readiness to share its experience and contribute to NATO's collective defense.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment