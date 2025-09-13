Zelensky: Russian Drones In Poland Warning To All Of Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian President said this in a video address posted on Facebook .

“Anyone seeking an end to this war must take the necessary steps to halt Russia's war machine. We are counting on strong steps from the United States, in cooperation with others – strong sanctions and tariff policies – which will serve as an argument for many around the world,” Zelensky said.

“Everyone sees that Russia's war against Ukraine is Putin's war. Everyone sees that the Russian drones attacking Poland are also Putin's war. And this is a warning not only to Poland but to all of Europe,” he emphasized.

He noted that Russian drones are capable of covering much greater distances.

“This is already a very long war – a war of Russia's ambitions, capabilities, and budget – and therefore a war of Russian oil, Russian gas, Russian uranium, and other Russian resources that fill Putin's coffers,” Zelensky pointed out.

He urged all partners to stop looking for excuses not to impose certain sanctions -“all partners: Europe, the United States, the G7, and the G20 states.”

“Peace is a path – one that must be taken from war to peace. Everyone must tread this path, and sanctions are part of it. If Putin does not want peace, he must be forced into it. Putin's war will end when he – and only he – can no longer continue it,” Zelensky stressed.

Ukrainian Defense Minister outlines formula to end war: army, arms, sanctions

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky met with advisers to the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy to discuss Ukraine's readiness to share its experience and contribute to NATO's collective defense.