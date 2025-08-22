403
Ukraine Strikes Russia's Unecha Oil Pumping Station
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ukrainian drones struck the Unecha oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, the Ukrainian military confirmed on Friday.
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, said the station was targeted by drones operated by the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and released footage showing a fire that broke out following the strike.
According to Ukrainian media, the attack hit a facility that pumps oil from the Druzhba pipeline - one of the world's largest oil pipelines, which supplies crude to Hungary and Slovakia.
Both countries continue to import Russian oil under an exemption from European Union sanctions.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday morning that oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline had once again been suspended." News came that the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border had been repeatedly attacked for the third time in a short period of time. "The supply of crude oil to Hungary has been stopped again," Szijjarto stated.
