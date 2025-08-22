Brighton College Dubai Pupils Achieve Record GCSE Success With Historic Number Of Grade 9S

Highest number of Grade 9s in the College's history

One in four results (25%) achieved at the top Grade 9

45% of all results awarded at Grades 9-8

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 21st August, 2025: Brighton College Dubai is thrilled to announce record GCSE results, with this year's cohort achieving the highest number of Grade 9s in the College's history.

For the fifth consecutive year, pupils have delivered exceptional outcomes, reinforcing the College's reputation for academic excellence. One in four results (25%) were awarded the top Grade 9, making it the most common grade this year. In total, an impressive 45% of exam entries were graded at 9-8, a result of the hard work and dedication of both pupils and staff.

This year's results also highlight the breadth of pupil achievement across academics, sport, music and leadership.

Ibrahim Chatha, secured 11 Grade 9s. Alongside this academic success, he is also a talented footballer who represents the College on the pitch. His ability to balance top-level academic achievement with sporting commitment reflects the well-rounded ethos of Brighton College Dubai.

Rudayna Yassin achieved 10 Grade 9s. She is also an international volleyball player for Turkey, a gifted musician, and a Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award recipient. Rudayna exemplifies the balance of academic ambition with sporting excellence and artistic talent.

Sam Hall Mendoza earned 6 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s, and 1 Grade 7. Beyond his academic results, he completed the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award, becoming the youngest ever recipient at Brighton College Dubai.

Kyal Shah and Eleanor Osborn, each achieved 6 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 8 and 2 Grade 7s while showing remarkable resilience in overcoming significant adversity. Their determination and character stand as an inspiration to their peers and a testament to the College's ethos of perseverance and excellence.

High-achieving pupils celebrating top results this year include:

Ibrahim Chatha: 11 Grade 9s

Rudayna Yassin: 10 Grade 9s

Sam Hall Mendoza: 6 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s, 1 Grade 7

Eleanor Osborn: 6 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 8, 2 Grade 7s

Kyal Shah: 6 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 8, 2 Grade 7s

The raw results are only one part of Brighton College Dubai's success story. The College's strong value-added score highlights the substantial progress pupils have made since joining.

Simon Crane, Head Master of Brighton College Dubai, expressed his pride: “With one in four grades at a 9, Brighton College Dubai is on cloud nine! These results are a wonderful tribute to the brilliance of our pupils and the dedication of their teachers. Education is about so much more than grades - but when the grades are this good, we can certainly allow ourselves a moment of celebration.”

Jane Clewlow, Vice Principal and Head of Senior School at Brighton College Dubai, remarked: “These are the best GCSE results in the College's history, and we could not be prouder of this year group. Beyond their outstanding grades, they have shown themselves to be rounded young men and women - thoughtful, resilient, and ambitious young people who will shape the future of our world. Their successes are a testament not only to their hard work and determination, but also to the supportive environment created by their teachers and families. Well done, Year 11.”

These outstanding GCSE results reflect Brighton College Dubai's commitment to academic excellence and exceptional teaching practices. The school has demonstrated again that its pupils' achievements rank among the best in the UAE.

