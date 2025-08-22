Philippines, Australia Draw Closer With A Joint Eye On China
The meeting between Filipino defense chief Gilberto Teodoro and his Australian counterpart Richard Merles took place as both countries continue to grapple with Beijing's rising aggressiveness in staking its expansive South China Sea claims.
On Thursday, the Philippine military reported having monitored the presence of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels conducting maneuvers and drills involving water cannons at sea near Second Thomas Shoal, which Manila claims and refers to as Ayungin Shoal.
A number of rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) and fast boats were also seen inside the shoal, including those that were mounted with heavy crew-served weapons. At least 18 coast guard vessels, fast crafts and nine Chinese maritime militia vessels were seen. Two aircraft, including an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), were also spotted in the skies, the Philippine military said.
Merles said that current strong bilateral relations are the“byproducts of strong working arrangements” between the two nations, which are currently working on a“defense cooperation agreement” expected to be signed next year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment