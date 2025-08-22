Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Philippines, Australia Draw Closer With A Joint Eye On China

2025-08-22 09:01:35
(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – Philippine and Australian defense chiefs met for high-level talks Friday to boost cooperation amid increased intimidation tactics by China in the Southeast Asian nation's internationally recognized waters.

The meeting between Filipino defense chief Gilberto Teodoro and his Australian counterpart Richard Merles took place as both countries continue to grapple with Beijing's rising aggressiveness in staking its expansive South China Sea claims.

On Thursday, the Philippine military reported having monitored the presence of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels conducting maneuvers and drills involving water cannons at sea near Second Thomas Shoal, which Manila claims and refers to as Ayungin Shoal.

A number of rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) and fast boats were also seen inside the shoal, including those that were mounted with heavy crew-served weapons. At least 18 coast guard vessels, fast crafts and nine Chinese maritime militia vessels were seen. Two aircraft, including an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), were also spotted in the skies, the Philippine military said.

Merles said that current strong bilateral relations are the“byproducts of strong working arrangements” between the two nations, which are currently working on a“defense cooperation agreement” expected to be signed next year.

