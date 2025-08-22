Global Liquid Biopsy Market Set To Reach USD 7.05 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Non-invasive diagnostics poised to transform oncology and beyond, with strong growth projected at CAGR 11.8%

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid biopsy market , valued at US$3.65 billion in 2024, stood at US$4.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$7.05 billion by the end of the period. Driven by rising cancer incidence, accelerating adoption of precision medicine, and significant technological advancements, liquid biopsy is emerging as a cornerstone in early disease detection, oncology care, and personalized medicine.

Download PDF Brochure:

Transforming Cancer Detection and Treatment

What is driving this surge? The growing global cancer burden is the primary catalyst. Liquid biopsy offers a minimally invasive, repeatable alternative to tissue biopsies-enabling clinicians to detect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and other biomarkers through a simple blood test. This provides oncologists with real-time insights into tumor dynamics, helping guide timely and accurate treatment decisions.

Why does it matter now? With cancer cases climbing worldwide, healthcare systems are under pressure to adopt faster, safer, and more cost-effective diagnostics. Liquid biopsy not only supports early detection but also allows physicians to track therapeutic resistance and adjust treatment strategies accordingly-improving outcomes and reducing overall costs.

Expanding Clinical Applications Beyond Oncology

Where is liquid biopsy making new inroads? Beyond cancer care, its applications are rapidly expanding into non-invasive prenatal testing and organ transplantation monitoring. In both fields, liquid biopsy provides actionable insights without the risks associated with invasive procedures.

How is technology reshaping the market? Innovations such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), digital PCR, and enhanced biomarker detection methods are improving the sensitivity, reliability, and clinical utility of liquid biopsy assays. These breakthroughs are making liquid biopsy an indispensable tool across a wider spectrum of healthcare settings.

Request Sample Pages :

Market Dynamics: Opportunities and Challenges



Driver: Rising incidence of cancer worldwide.

Opportunity: Growing significance of companion diagnostics-enabling precise patient-therapy matching and fueling collaborations between pharma and diagnostics companies.

Restraint: Limited sensitivity and specificity in some procedures, leading to false negatives. Challenge: Unfavorable reimbursement scenarios remain a barrier, with complex, inconsistent coverage policies limiting access and affordability.

Market Ecosystem and Regional Outlook

Who are the key stakeholders? End users include reference laboratories, hospitals, physician labs, and academic research centers. Among biomarkers, ctDNA is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by its ability to provide actionable tumor insights for precision oncology. By sample type, blood remains the dominant medium due to its convenience, safety, and extensive clinical validation.

Where is growth strongest? North America currently leads the global market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong R&D investments. However, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to record the highest growth rate, fueled by increasing cancer prevalence, government support, and rising healthcare expenditures.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The market is shaped by leading players including Natera, Guardant Health, Myriad Genetics, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Exact Sciences, and Sysmex Corporation, among others.

Recent strategic moves highlight an innovation-driven race:



April 2025: Natera launched its ultra-sensitive Signatera Genome-MRD test in the US.

February 2025: Myriad Genetics partnered with Gabbi, a telehealth breast cancer care provider, integrating risk assessment with hereditary cancer testing.

June 2025: Guardant Health's Shield multi-cancer detection test received FDA Breakthrough Device designation. Earlier expansions: Illumina's launch of the TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2 and Natera's acquisition of Invitae's non-invasive prenatal screening assets strengthened portfolios.

Strategic Implications for Decision-Makers

For C-suite executives, the implications are clear: liquid biopsy is no longer a niche diagnostic innovation but a strategic enabler for precision medicine, risk reduction, and healthcare cost containment. Its integration into oncology, reproductive health, and transplantation care underscores its role in shaping the future of global healthcare delivery.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Wound Care Market

Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

Home Healthcare Market

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in Liquid Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy Market Size

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: