Management Specialist And Lead In Drinking Water Technical Leader Davida Judelson Joins CDM Smith

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAINT PAUL, Minn, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davida Judelson has joined CDM Smith as a management specialist and lead in drinking water technical leader. Judelson has 13 years of experience managing water regulatory and enforcement programs.

As a previous director at the Office of Public Health Engineering in New York, one of the nation's largest public health departments, Judelson oversaw regulatory compliance for the one billion gallon per day New York City drinking water supply system. Her responsibilities included capital project construction review, annual inspection, and routine water quality and operations review. She managed the review and analysis of operational and water quality data to ensure compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act, Lead and Copper Rule, Revised Total Coliform Rule, and Consumer Confidence Report Rule.

Judelson also oversaw the review of lead testing in school drinking water sampling plans and water quality results. She also provided strategic project management and operational support during the COVID-19 emergency response for drinking and recreational water programs and contributed to wastewater surveillance for SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, Judelson published guidance for the design, operations and monitoring of onsite non-potable water reuse to safely encourage the use of systems in New York City.

“We are lucky to have Davida join our team of lead in drinking water experts. Her commitment to public health and regulatory compliance experience makes her a perfect fit to continue to grow our expertise and expand our ability to assist more utilities with meeting compliance with the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements and other water quality regulatory requirements,” said Sandy Kutzing, senior vice president and Lead and Copper Strategy Leader at CDM Smith.

“I'm inspired by the tangible impact that environmental health work has on communities,” said Judelson.“Knowing that my efforts help ensure safe drinking water for millions of people motivates me every day. Whether it's developing new tools or using proven solutions in novel applications, I find purpose in pushing boundaries to protect public health and the environment.”

Judelson has a bachelor's in environmental studies from Brandeis University and has a Master of Public Health, Environmental Health Sciences, Certificate in Molecular Toxicology from Columbia University.

