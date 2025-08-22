Panasonic, OMASCO Mark 50-Year Partnership With Launch Of New EU-Series AC Designed For Oman Market

New EU-Series AC Featuring nanoeTM X and Adaptive Inverter Technology redefines home and commercial cooling in the Sultanate, providing clean, healthy air and fast cooling, while minimizing energy consumption.





Muscat Oman Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF) and Oman Marketing and Services Company LLC. (OMASCO) celebrated 50-years of trusted partnership, with the debut of Panasonic's new EU-Series air conditioners in the Oman market at an exclusive launch event held at Hotel Sheraton Oman, Muscat (19 August 2025). In line with Panasonic's renowned global quality standards, the launch of the EU-Series heralds a new era of energy-efficient, eco-friendly cooling solutions built for Oman's unique climate and living environments. Speaking at the event, Hiroyuki Shibutani, CEO of PMMAF, said that the EU-Series is built for arid regions, especially Oman's demanding climate conditions, with many features that make it a durable and sustainable choice.“For five decades, OMASCO and Panasonic have shared a commitment to bringing world-class technology to Omani customers. As we celebrate the partnership, we are also raising the bar yet again, offering another solution perfectly suited to the needs of households and businesses in the Sultanate.” The EU-Series combines the brand's industry-leading air purification and cooling innovations with exceptional durability. At the heart of the range is nanoeTM X technology, which actively inhibits bacteria, viruses, allergens, and odors, creating a healthier indoor environment for homes and businesses alike. The series also features The EU-Series also integrates Adaptive Inverter Technology, ensuring stable temperatures while significantly reducing energy consumption, and Jet Stream Technology, enabling more even cooling that generates a strong, far-reaching airflow that reaches every corner of the room. Combining these with the Coverti7 feature, EU-Series allows users to adjust cooling capacity across seven different levels to suit room size or specific comfort needs, offering exceptional flexibility and efficiency. The EU-Series features Shield Blue and ecoTOUGHTM protective coatings, safeguarding internal components from corrosion and wear, and is engineered to perform even in extreme heat of up to 55°C. In line with Panasonic's green commitment, the series uses R32 refrigerant, which has a lower environmental impact compared to conventional refrigerants. “EU-Series air conditioners are another testament to Panasonic's commitment to health and hygiene, deeply rooted in Japan's cultural values, and naturally extends to every aspect of our home appliances,” Shibutani added. Addressing the media at the launch, Mr. Navin Batta, Asst General Manager-OMASCO, said,“For 50 years, OMASCO has proudly partnered with Panasonic to bring innovative solutions to Oman, and today's launch marks another milestone in that journey. Panasonic remains a true Japanese brand that stands tall in today's competitive market, setting benchmarks in reliability, performance, and design. To further reinforce our standing and demonstrate our confidence in the brand, we are delighted to offer a 10-year warranty on all Panasonic AC models. This is not only a testament to the durability of Panasonic technology but also our promise to deliver long-term value and peace of mind to our customers in the Sultanate.” The first launch phase will see the EU-Series introduced across Oman from late September to early October 2025, with expansion to other GCC markets planned in the following months. About the Panasonic Group: A global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. Founded in 1918, the Group is committed to enhancing the well-being of people and society and conducts its businesses based on founding principles applied to generate new value and offer sustainable solutions for today's world. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 6,698.8 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2021. Devoted to improving the wellbeing of people, the Panasonic Group is united in providing superior products and services to help you Live Your Best. About Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE PMMAF: Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF) are the regional Headquarters, all functions related to Sales and Marketing, Supply chain and Customer service solutions, and Advertising functions under the brand name Panasonic are handled by PMMAF. The vision at PMMAF is to be the No 1 Customer-centric Company and No 1 Customer-preferred brand in the Middle East and Africa region.