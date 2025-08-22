Honeywell Appoints Peter Lau To Lead Industrial Automation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON ) today announced the appointment of Peter Lau as President and CEO of its Industrial Automation business, effective October 15, 2025.

A former President of Honeywell's Security, Fire and Electrical Products businesses, Lau is returning to succeed Lucian Boldea, who is departing the company at the end of the month to pursue another opportunity. Lau will be based in Charlotte, N.C., and will report to Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

Lau most recently served as President and CEO of FARO Technologies and as a member of the company's Board of Directors, guiding a strategic transformation that ultimately led to its successful acquisition. Lau also strengthened the company's position as a leader in 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology by committing to operational excellence, delivering a set of customer-driven products and solutions to accelerate growth.

In his prior role at Honeywell, Lau led three of the company's global businesses, which focused on global security and the detection and control of fire and life safety solutions. During that time, he helped shift our offerings from hardware to software-based solutions, expanded our global footprint and strengthened our commercial capabilities. Throughout his career, Lau also held senior leadership roles at Hubbell, General Electric and Catalyst Nutraceuticals. He holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University.

"We are delighted to welcome Pete back to Honeywell," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. "He brings deep industry knowledge, a passion for our business and a strong track record of driving growth-all of which will help fuel innovation and create value for our customers."

Kapur added: "We are grateful to Lucian for his leadership and dedication to positioning our Industrial Automation business for the next chapter of growth and wish him well in future endeavors."

Honeywell recently announced an evaluation of strategic alternatives for its Productivity Solutions and Services ("PSS") and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions ("WWS") businesses, which are part of the company's Industrial Automation business. This milestone enables Honeywell to further simplify its portfolio in order to accelerate value creation ahead of its planned separation into three independent, industry-leading companies, which is expected to be complete in the second half of 2026. Following the separation, Honeywell will become a global automation business focused on building automation, process automation and technologies and industrial automation.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer, as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit .

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit .

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future and include statements related to the proposed spin-off of the Company's Advanced Materials business into a stand-alone, publicly traded company and the proposed separation of Automation and Aerospace. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as lower GDP growth or recession, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.