Afghan Refugee Acceptance In UK Falls To 44%, Amnesty

Amnesty International UK has warned that Britain's new immigration policies have sharply reduced the rate of asylum approvals for citizens of Afghanistan and several other countries.

According to the report, only 44 percent of Afghan applicants were granted asylum this year, compared to 98 percent in the previous year. Approval rates for Iranian applicants dropped from 84 to 58 percent, while for Eritreans they fell from 99 to 86 percent.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty's Refugee and Migrant Rights Director, described the new policies as“flawed and unfair.” He cautioned that the approach leaves thousands of asylum seekers without protection and risks creating a growing backlog of unresolved cases alongside higher public costs.

The organization also criticized the enforcement of the Nationality and Borders Act of 2022, arguing that it contravenes the Refugee Convention. Amnesty warned that the law not only harms vulnerable individuals but also wastes public resources and fuels divisive narratives within society.

In recent years, Britain has tightened its immigration laws to curb arrivals. Human rights groups have repeatedly warned that restricting asylum protections risks harming vulnerable people, destabilizing communities, and straining the administrative system.

Amnesty's findings point to a troubling reversal in the UK's humanitarian commitments. Once among the most consistent in upholding refugee protections, the country is now accused of undermining international norms.

The report underscores a broader debate over Britain's migration strategy: whether stricter controls truly enhance border security, or instead erode fundamental rights and weaken social cohesion in the long run.

