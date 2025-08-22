Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Goji Labs Partners With Iconic KCRW To Reimagine Member Digital Experiences


(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Goji Labs has teamed up with KCRW, an award-winning public radio station and cultural institution, to overhaul its mobile app.

This effort underscores Goji Labs' commitment to mission-driven and nonprofit platforms, and to using UX strategy and product thinking to empower public service organizations.



To lay the foundation for a more engaging and scalable digital experience, KCRW partnered with Goji Labs on a full-platform overhaul of their streaming app experience, and built a whole new offering for their members that included:

  • Conducting a competitive analysis and reviewing similar digital platforms to inform feature prioritization and positioning
  • Performing a UX audit to identify friction points and usability gaps across the entire app
  • Developing a product strategy playbook to align stakeholders around a shared vision and roadmap
  • Re-architecting the app's information structure for intuitive, content-forward navigation
  • Designing and building a mobile-first , fully responsive interface optimized for audience engagement
  • Implementing scalable infrastructure to support user accounts and future personalization
  • Migrating the platform to a modern content management system to make publishing and maintenance faster and more flexible
  • Creating a custom CarPlay and Android Auto experience to extend streaming access into connected vehicles

"From day one, we approached KCRW's platform like a true product - not just an app rebuild. That meant putting listeners first: mapping their journeys, removing friction, and making discovery feel effortless. By aligning UX strategy with KCRW's mission, we weren't just redesigning a platform - we were expanding its reach," said Goji Labs CEO & Co-founder David Barlev.

Product details will be available soon, including an overview of the new experiences developed through this collaboration.

Learn more about Goji Labs' mission-driven UX and digital product services at .

About Goji Labs

Goji Labs is an award-winning digital product agency in Los Angeles. We help leading brands turn complex challenges into intuitive products through strategy, design, and development, launching 400+ products and enabling $1B+ in funding - and counting.

About KCRW

KCRW is an award-winning public radio station and cultural institution based in Los Angeles, producing original content in music, news, and culture. As NPR's flagship member station in Southern California and a community service of Santa Monica College, KCRW connects diverse communities through human-hosted programming, acclaimed storytelling, and live experiences across 89.9FM, digital platforms, and global events.

