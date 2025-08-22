Softaken Converter Makes It Easy To Export And Access OLM Emails In MSG Format

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 22, 2025 2:23 am - Softaken Introduce the easy and simple solution to export OLM emails to MSG format

Softaken, a well-known and trusted name in data recovery and email migration solutions, has released its OLM to MSG Converter Software. This smart tool was designed to make it easier for users to export OLM Emails in MSG Format and carry out Email Migration tasks by having the ability to access them in any version of Microsoft Outlook.

For individuals and businesses who are switching from Outlook for Mac to Windows Outlook, the migration process is usually challenging and risky. Softaken recognises that this process can be difficult and has solved the problem by offering a secure, fast, and reliable solution.

This specialised utility retains email formatting, attachments, folder hierarchy, and metadata during the conversion process, ensuring that no information is lost.

Key Features of Softaken OLM 2 MSG Converter

One-Click Conversion – Quickly export OLM files into MSG format.

Batch Conversion Support – Convert multiple OLM emails to MSG in one go.

Data Integrity Maintained – Preserves email structure, attachments, metadata, and folder hierarchy.

Preview Option – Users can preview emails before conversion for an accurate outcome.

Wide Compatibility – Supports all versions of Windows OS.

User-Friendly Interface – Easy-to-use interface that is suitable for both technical and non-technical users.

Speaking about the OLM to Outlook MSG Conversion Tool, Adam Smith, CEO at Softaken, said:

“Our goal is to make email migration stress-free and secure for users. With our best OLM to MSG Conversion, we've addressed the growing need for cross-platform migration between Mac Outlook and Windows Outlook, ensuring users retain complete control of their data.”

This professional tool provides flexibility for professionals, businesses, and individuals who rely on Outlook for daily communication and need an efficient solution to migrate their data between different platforms.

About Softaken

Softaken is a leading software development company specializing in creating email migration, data recovery, and file management software solutions. With years of expertise. Softaken continues to deliver user-friendly and powerful tools that simplify complex technical tasks.

Media Contact

Company: Softaken Software

Email: ...

Website: