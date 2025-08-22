GCC Pet Food Market Size To Reach USD 422.9 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC pet food market size was valued at USD 266.2 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 422.9 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2025-2033. The GCC pet food market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing pet ownership rates, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of pet health and nutrition across the region.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 266.2 million

Forecast (2033): USD 422.9 million

CAGR (2025-2033): 5.3%

High pet ownership rates, rising disposable incomes, premiumization trends, growing awareness of pet health, strong retail infrastructure, and increasing adoption of Western lifestyles driving market expansion

UAE currently dominates the GCC pet food market as the largest regional segment Key companies operating in the GCC pet food market include Nestlé Purina, Mars, Incorporated, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., General Mills Inc., WellPet LLC., The J.M. Smucker Company, Schell &, Kampeter, Inc., Heristo AG

How Is AI Transforming the Pet Food Market in GCC?



Personalized Nutrition Solutions : AI-driven algorithms analyze pet health data and dietary requirements to create customized nutrition plans, enhancing pet wellness and owner satisfaction across GCC markets.

Supply Chain Optimization : Smart logistics systems powered by AI streamline distribution networks, reducing costs and improving product availability in key markets like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Quality Control Enhancement : Machine learning algorithms monitor production processes and ingredient quality, ensuring consistent product standards and regulatory compliance across GCC manufacturing facilities.

Consumer Behavior Analytics : AI tools analyze purchasing patterns and preferences, helping brands develop targeted marketing strategies and product formulations for different GCC demographics. Predictive Demand Forecasting : Advanced analytics help manufacturers anticipate market trends and seasonal variations, optimizing inventory management and reducing waste across the region.

GCC Pet Food Market Trends and Drivers



Pet Humanization Trend: The increasing pet humanization trend is leading to higher spending on premium and specialized pet food products

Premium Product Demand: Growing consumer preference for high-quality, natural, and organic pet food options

Health & Wellness Focus: Rising awareness about pet nutrition and health benefits driving demand for functional pet foods

Urbanization Impact: Increasing urban population and apartment living leading to higher pet adoption rates

E-commerce Growth: Digital platforms expanding market reach and accessibility across GCC countries Western Lifestyle Adoption: Influence of international pet care standards and practices

GCC Pet Food Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Pet Type:



Dog Food

Cat Food Others

Analysis by Product Type:



Dry Food

Wet and Canned Food Snacks and Treats

Analysis by Ingredient Type:



Animal Derivatives

Plant Derivatives

Cereal Derivatives Others

Analysis by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Regional Analysis:



UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in GCC Pet Food Market



March 2025: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiatives supported local pet food manufacturing facilities, with new production plants establishing operations in Riyadh industrial zones to serve growing domestic demand.

May 2025: Qatar's pet specialty retail chains expanded e-commerce platforms, integrating AI-powered recommendation systems that increased online sales by 40% and improved customer satisfaction ratings. July 2025: Kuwait introduced new pet food safety regulations aligned with international standards, enhancing consumer confidence and attracting premium international brands to establish regional distribution centers.

