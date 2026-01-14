403
Boeing outsells European Airbus for first time since 2018
(MENAFN) Boeing emerged ahead of its European competitor in aircraft orders last year, securing 1,173 commitments in 2025 and marking the first time it has surpassed Airbus in this category since 2018, according to newly released figures. This milestone was achieved even though Boeing delivered fewer planes overall.
The latest order tally represents a sharp increase compared to the 377 net orders recorded a year earlier and stands as the fifth-largest annual total in the company’s history, as stated by reports.
In terms of deliveries, Boeing handed over 63 aircraft in the final month of the year, bringing its total deliveries for 2025 to 600 jetliners. This marked the company’s strongest delivery performance in seven years and a notable rise from the 348 aircraft delivered the previous year.
Airbus, however, maintained an edge in deliveries despite falling behind in new orders. The European manufacturer delivered 793 aircraft during the year, a figure that, while higher than Boeing’s, remained below its all-time delivery record of 863 aircraft set in 2019. Airbus reportedly logged 889 net orders for 2025.
Ongoing disruptions linked to engine availability and broader supply chain constraints continue to slow aircraft handovers across the industry. Because airlines typically pay most of an aircraft’s purchase price upon delivery, the pace of deliveries remains a critical factor for manufacturers’ revenues.
Reports also indicated that Boeing recorded 174 new aircraft orders in the final month of the year, including more than 100 737 Max jets ordered by a US-based carrier that disclosed the deal last week.
Additionally, another major US airline announced earlier on Tuesday that it had placed its first-ever order for wide-body aircraft, committing to at least 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, according to reports.
