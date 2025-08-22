Surge Protection Devices Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Major Players Like ABB And Schneider Electric Drive Innovation And Expansion In SPD Market

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surge Protection Devices Market by Product (Hard-wired, Plug-in, Line Cord, Power Control Devices), by Technology (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3), by Nominal Discharge Current (Below 10kA, 10-25kA, Above 25kA), End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surge protection devices market is projected to expand from USD 2.98 billion in 2025 to USD 3.95 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing imperative to protect sensitive electronic equipment from power surges, thereby ensuring uninterrupted operation and minimizing damage.

By nominal discharge current, below 10 kA is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

The segment catering to below 10 kA is anticipated to significantly contribute to the market from 2025 to 2030. Its growth is largely connected to residential and light commercial applications, where lower surge protection ratings suffice. Surge protection devices (SPDs) in this category are both cost-effective and easily installable, offering proficient protection for electronics, smart appliances, and office equipment against minor voltage spikes. As global adoption of connected devices and smart home systems accelerates, particularly in emerging markets, the demand for affordable surge protection solutions is rising, thereby bolstering this segment's prominence.

By product, plug-in is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

The plug-in product segment is forecasted to become the second-largest market from 2025 to 2030, due to significant usage across residential, commercial, and small office environments where convenience and versatility are crucial. These devices, commonly used in standard power outlets, provide instant protection for connected equipment like computers, TVs, and home appliances. Their affordability, ease of transport, and growing compatibility with smart devices boost their popularity. Additionally, increasing awareness about the destruction caused by daily power surges, coupled with the spread of electronic devices in homes globally, perpetuates robust demand for plug-in surge protection solutions.

North America is expected to be the second-fastest market during the forecast period.

North America is predicted to be the second-fastest-growing region in the surge protection devices market from 2025 to 2030. This is attributed to the extensive deployment of advanced electrical infrastructure, increased investments in smart grid systems, and the prevalence of data centers and industrial automation. The region's vulnerability to electrical disturbances from frequent lightning, severe weather, and aging grid infrastructure underlines the necessity for dependable surge protection. Additionally, rigorous safety regulations, heightened awareness among users, and the adoption of smart technologies in homes and offices stimulate continuous demand for these solutions across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Leading the surge protection device market are key players with a broad regional footprint, including ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), and Emerson Electric Co. (US).

Study Coverage: The report segments and forecasts the surge protection devices market by product, technology, nominal discharge current, end-user, and region. It provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative market analysis, reviewing the primary market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Besides, it outlines crucial market aspects, comprising competitive landscape analysis, market dynamics, value estimates, and future projections in the surge protection market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report



Product Development/Innovation: In June 2023, Littelfuse, Inc. unveiled the NEMA-style SPDN Series to defend equipment from transient voltage events, aiming to eliminate costly damage and downtime.

Market Development: In June 2024, ABB unveiled a USD 35 million investment in a new manufacturing and R&D facility in Nottingham, UK, to produce Furse earthing and lightning protection solutions, targeting sectoral demand in buildings, wind turbines, and data centers.

Market Diversification: In March 2025, Schneider Electric declared a landmark USD 700 million investment in the US, focusing on infrastructure expansion to meet the demand driven by AI growth and digitalization. Competitive Assessment: Comprehensive evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players including ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, and Emerson Electric Co. within the surge protection device market.



Key Attributes:

