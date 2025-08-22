Surge Protection Devices Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Major Players Like ABB And Schneider Electric Drive Innovation And Expansion In SPD Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|317
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.95 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Integration of Sensitive Electronic Equipment into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors Expanding Renewable Energy Infrastructure Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies
- Short Lifespan in Harsh Environments Complexities Associated with Switching Operations and Internal Disturbances
- Integration of Spds with Smart Monitoring Systems Rapid Expansion of Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure
- Eaton Assists Drill Pipe Manufacturer in Texas with SPDs That Prevent Failures and Boost Operational Efficiency Elion Technologies Helps Food Processing Unit in Indore Reduce Adverse Impacts of Lightning-Related Incidents Zero Downtime Assists Manufacturing Facility in Texas with Necessary Fuses and Terminal Blocks That Facilitate Easy Installation at AC Power Input of Each Milling Machine
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Company Profiles
- Siemens ABB Eaton Schneider Electric Emerson Electric Co. Littelfuse, Inc. Legrand Prosurge, Inc. Phoenix Contact Shenzhen Techwin Lightning Technologies Co. Ltd. Citel Hubbell Bourns, Inc. Raycap Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. Mersen Ditek, Inc. Havells India Ltd. Belkin Obo Bettermann Holding GmbH & Co. KG Alltec Maxivolt Socomec Dehn SE Sunpeace
