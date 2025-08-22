Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

10 Dead, 4 Missing After Bridge Collapses In China


2025-08-22 07:12:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: Ten people were killed and four are missing after part of a bridge under construction collapsed on Friday in northwest China, state media reported.

A video published by state broadcaster CCTV showed the middle of the bridge's arch section suddenly giving way and plunging into the waters of the Yellow River below.

The cause was a steel cable failure, state news agency Xinhua said.

The People's Daily newspaper said 15 workers and a project manager were on-site at the time.

Ten people have been confirmed dead, while the fate of two others is yet to be determined, CCTV reported.

Four people are still missing.

The bridge on the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway is the world's largest-span double-track continuous steel truss arch bridge, according to People's Daily.

It is also China's first railway steel truss arch bridge to span the Yellow River -- the country's second-longest -- the report said.

Images published on state media show the partially built bridge with its middle section missing and two giant scaffolding towers and several cranes alongside it.

Hundreds of rescue workers were mobilised for the search and rescue operation, Xinhua said.

Industrial accidents are fairly common in China due to vague regulations and lax safety standards.

In December last year, 13 people went missing after a cave-in at a construction site for a major railway in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. There were no reports of survivors.

MENAFN22082025000063011010ID1109963021

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search