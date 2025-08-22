Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Voices Support For Kyrgyzstan's Bid For UN Security Council Seat

Kazakhstan Voices Support For Kyrgyzstan's Bid For UN Security Council Seat


2025-08-22 07:08:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 22 . Kazakhstan fully supports Kyrgyzstan's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2027-2028, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a press conference following talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Kazakh president's press service.

According to Tokayev, Astana and Bishkek share similar positions on many international issues. He emphasized that deepening regional integration in Central Asia aligns with the interests of both countries.

The Kazakh president noted that the region's heads of state are expected to meet later this year for another consultative session to discuss these matters.

“Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan cooperate effectively within the United Nations and other international structures. We appreciate the Kyrgyz side's support for the initiative to establish a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan,” Tokayev said.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan's high regard for Kyrgyzstan's work as chair of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

MENAFN22082025000187011040ID1109963013

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search