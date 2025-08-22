Kazakhstan Voices Support For Kyrgyzstan's Bid For UN Security Council Seat
According to Tokayev, Astana and Bishkek share similar positions on many international issues. He emphasized that deepening regional integration in Central Asia aligns with the interests of both countries.
The Kazakh president noted that the region's heads of state are expected to meet later this year for another consultative session to discuss these matters.
“Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan cooperate effectively within the United Nations and other international structures. We appreciate the Kyrgyz side's support for the initiative to establish a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan,” Tokayev said.
He also highlighted Kazakhstan's high regard for Kyrgyzstan's work as chair of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
