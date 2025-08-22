Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan Set Course For Closer Water And Energy Coordination
According to Tokayev, the effective use of transboundary water resources is becoming a key factor for the stability and sustainable development of the region.
“In this regard, we consider it appropriate to continue cooperation in this area. We are ready to strictly adhere to all agreements and make efforts to implement joint projects of strategic importance,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During his speech, President Tokayev also named the strengthening of regional integration as one of the pressing issues. It was noted that both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Interregional Forum in the near future.
In the course of the meeting, it was also highlighted that the negotiations touched upon the potential for cooperation in digitalization and e-government. An agreement was reached to exchange experience and develop communication in the field of digital economic transformation.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov signed the decisions of the seventh meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. Members of the official delegations signed a Roadmap to increase bilateral trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030 and other intergovernmental and interagency documents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment