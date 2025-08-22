Timken To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Neil Frohnapple, vice president of investor relations, and other Timken executive team members will participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City, on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, and the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. Frohnapple will also take part in the D.A. Davidson Industrial Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. Materials shared with investors during the conferences will be available online at href="" target="_blank" timke .
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; , a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]
