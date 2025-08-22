Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Timken To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-08-22 07:02:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Neil Frohnapple, vice president of investor relations, and other Timken executive team members will participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City, on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, and the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. Frohnapple will also take part in the D.A. Davidson Industrial Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. Materials shared with investors during the conferences will be available online at href="" target="_blank" timke .

About The Timken Company
 The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; , a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:
 Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
 Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN22082025003732001241ID1109962983

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search