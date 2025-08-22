Skoda Kushaq Facelift 2026 Spotted: New Look, Level-2 ADAS & Panoramic Sunroof

The Skoda Kushaq entered the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment about four years ago. This model is now due for a mid-life update, slated to launch early next year. Test models have already been spotted on the roads. The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to receive notable cosmetic changes and new features while retaining the existing engines. It will continue to challenge models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara in the mid-size SUV segment.

The vehicle was recently spotted testing on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The test vehicle's side profile revealed the same body panels seen on the current model. However, changes are expected in the grille section and headlamps. The front fascia will undergo minor updates, but no major revisions are expected. Spy images reveal that the updated Kushaq will include a slightly slimmer grille with slats, redesigned headlamps with a connected DRL setup, and a lower-set fog lamp assembly. The SUV will also feature connected taillamps inspired by the new Kodiaq, updated front and rear bumpers, and newly designed alloy wheels, further enhancing its fresh look.

While exact details of the interior changes are yet to emerge, the 2025 Skoda Kushaq facelift is likely to receive new upholstery and trims. Key feature upgrades will be in the form of Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and a panoramic sunroof. Its ADAS features will include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and autonomous emergency braking. It could also offer traffic sign recognition, forward collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Reports suggest that the overall dashboard and cabin layout will remain similar to the current model. However, the upholstery might get a new color scheme, and ventilated seats might also be included. The vehicle's main highlight will be the panoramic sunroof. Currently, several of Kushaq's competitors offer this premium feature. The current Kushaq is equipped with features like a fully digital color instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

No mechanical changes are expected in the vehicle. The 2025 Skoda Kushaq facelift will continue with the 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI petrol engines, delivering a maximum power of 115PS and 150PS, respectively, with 178Nm and 250Nm of torque. The smaller engine is likely to be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the larger engine will be available with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.