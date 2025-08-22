Seven Villages In Kharkiv Region Left Without Power After Russian Shelling
"On the night of August 21-22, the Russian army struck the energy infrastructure in the Derhachi region. Due to damage to the high-voltage line, there is currently no electricity supply in Prudianka, Tsupivka, Dubivka, Lobanivka, Tokarivka Druha, Nova Kozacha, and Kozacha Lopan," the statement said.Читайте також: Air Defense Forces destroyed 25 of 57 drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine
It is noted that high-voltage service specialists are making every effort to restore power as quickly as possible. The work is being carried out under conditions of increased risk.
As reported by Ukrinform, nine settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by Russian strikes yesterday, one person was killed, and three people were injured .
Illustrative photo: DTEK
