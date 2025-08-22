Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Seven Villages In Kharkiv Region Left Without Power After Russian Shelling

Seven Villages In Kharkiv Region Left Without Power After Russian Shelling


2025-08-22 06:09:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Derhachi City Council, according to Ukrinform.

"On the night of August 21-22, the Russian army struck the energy infrastructure in the Derhachi region. Due to damage to the high-voltage line, there is currently no electricity supply in Prudianka, Tsupivka, Dubivka, Lobanivka, Tokarivka Druha, Nova Kozacha, and Kozacha Lopan," the statement said.

Читайте також: Air Defense Forces destroyed 25 of 57 drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine

It is noted that high-voltage service specialists are making every effort to restore power as quickly as possible. The work is being carried out under conditions of increased risk.

As reported by Ukrinform, nine settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by Russian strikes yesterday, one person was killed, and three people were injured .

Illustrative photo: DTEK

MENAFN22082025000193011044ID1109962739

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search