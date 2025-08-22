403
Azerbaijan Set To Resettle Plenty Families In Lachin By Year-End
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijan plans to resettle 20 families in Lachin in the coming months, with the total expected to reach 40 by the end of the year, Masim Mamedov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan said during an international conference in Lachin titled "National Leader Heydar Aliyev is the author of the Constitution of independent Azerbaijan," Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.
