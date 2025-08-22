Olwin Height Redefines Luxury Living In Nigeria With The Iconic Jacob's Bay Smart City

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 21, 2025 1:46 am - Olwin Height Unveils Jacob's Bay Smart City: Redefining Luxury Living in Nigeria

Olwin Height, a pioneering leader in estate development, construction, and interior design, is transforming the face of luxury living in Nigeria with the launch of its landmark project, Jacob's Bay Smart City, a world-class, tech-enabled waterfront development on the serene banks of Jabi Lakeside, Abuja.

This visionary project is not just another luxury estate; it's an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates technology, sustainability, and sophistication to meet the demands of Nigeria's evolving real estate market. Jacob's Bay is setting a new standard, proving that luxury real estate can deliver beauty, value, and future-ready functionality in one location.

Why Jacob's Bay Stands Out

With Abuja's population doubling over the last 15 years and demand for quality housing skyrocketing, Jacob's Bay answers the call with future-forward solutions that combine modern architecture, cutting-edge smart systems, and luxury amenities. The project features:

1. Smart city infrastructure

IoT-enabled utilities, high-speed broadband, fire detection systems, and city management platforms to optimize living experiences.

2. Sustainable living

Energy-efficient systems, solar-ready rooftops, and clustered utilities that cut costs and promote eco-friendly practices.

3. Lifestyle and convenience

A 5-star luxury hotel featuring 250 elegant rooms, five restaurants and bars, a bakery and coffee shop, and a 1000-guest conference hall.

4. Premium residences

Jacob's Bay smart city is a 10-story luxury apartment tower with panoramic views of Jabi Lake, offering 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments equipped with smart home technology, concierge services, a shared workspace, and a 25-meter pool.



A Vision Rooted in Value

“Luxury living is no longer just about beautiful homes,” said, Olufemi Winfunke, CEO of Olwin Height.

“It's about creating value-driven, sustainable spaces that integrate technology and comfort. Jacob's Bay is more than a development, it's a smart city where families, investors, and entrepreneurs can thrive while enjoying unmatched access to nature and modern conveniences.”

Abuja's natural beauty, combined with its growing status as a business hub, positions Jacob's Bay as one of the most lucrative real estate investment opportunities in Nigeria. Limited lakefront land ensures consistent appreciation in property value, while the estate's world-class amenities make it attractive to homeowners, investors, and expatriates looking for long-term value.

Whether for personal residence, rental income, or portfolio diversification, Jacob's Bay offers returns and experiences that rival global waterfront destinations like Dubai, at a fraction of the cost.

A call to Future-ready Investors

With construction progressing at a rapid pace, Olwin Height invites forward-thinking buyers and investors to take advantage of early opportunities in Abuja's most ambitious luxury smart city project.

For more information about Jacob's Bay Smart City or to schedule a private tour, contact the team at ....