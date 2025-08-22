BJP Allies Term DK Shivakumar Reciting RSS Anthem Positive Step Oppn Extends Cautious Support

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) A political storm erupted after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem on the floor of the Assembly, triggering mixed reactions across the political spectrum. While the BJP's allies on Friday hailed it as a“positive step,” the Opposition gave cautious support but questioned the circumstances under which the senior Congress leader chose to do so.

A widely circulated video showed Shivakumar standing in the state Assembly and reciting“Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume”, the RSS prayer.

The clip quickly went viral, surprising many, given that the Congress has historically opposed the RSS, often accusing it of divisive politics.

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam told IANS,“The RSS is not an anti-national organisation. The way Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar recited the RSS song in the Assembly reflects his thinking and ideology. If it is publicised, it is a positive step because the RSS works among all sections of society. It is wrong for the Congress and other Opposition parties to label it untouchable or anti-national. Today, the BJP and its allies rule the entire country, and the RSS' ideology is its foundation. The Opposition should accept this reality.”

On the other hand, BJP leader C.T. Ravi viewed Shivakumar's move with suspicion.

“I don't know what his motive is. The Congress always criticises the RSS. They fear the organisation because it unites Hindus and believes the nation is supreme. That fear comes from knowing that their family politics won't survive against such ideology,” he claimed.

Samajwadi Party leader Udayveer Singh extended cautious support to Dy CM Shivakumar but questioned the timing.

“D.K. Shivakumar is an important and responsible Congress leader. He has faced injustice at the hands of the BJP on several occasions. Now, in what situation he chose to recite the anthem, only Karnataka Congress leaders can explain. I believe in his impartiality and commitment, and there is no reason to doubt him,” Singh said.

Reacting to the development, Congress MLA H. D. Ranganath said,“We are a secular country and the Congress is a secular party. Shivakumar sang the RSS song. We don't mind taking good things from other parties. The ideology is totally different from ours, but the song is pleasant, and there is no harm in singing it. We are secular-minded people and will imbibe good things from other parties. There is nothing wrong with that. We don't treat this politically, and that is the difference between us and the BJP.”

Reacting to the controversy, Dy CM Shivakumar clarified that his identity as a Congressman remains unquestionable.

“I was born a Congressman, and it runs in my veins. But as a political leader, it is my duty to study every party. I have been conducting in-depth research on all political organisations. In Karnataka, I see how the RSS is expanding its influence by taking over schools at the district and taluk levels and making large financial investments,” he added.

The exchange that led to this moment began when Shivakumar, in a heated debate with the Opposition, stressed his political experience and knowledge.

“I may not have been trained in your school,” he remarked,“but I have been groomed in Parameshwara's school.”

Seizing the opportunity, BJP Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka reminded him of his own admission from the past - that he once wore the trademark khaki shorts and attended an RSS branch as a child in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar.

In response, Shivakumar sang the opening lines of the RSS prayer itself, a move that left the Assembly stunned.