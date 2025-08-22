Japan-Mozambique Summit Meeting

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

On August 22, commencing at 8:45 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. ISHIBA Shigeru, Prime Minister of Japan, held a summit meeting with H.E. Mr. Daniel Francisco CHAPO, President of the Republic of Mozambique, who is visiting Japan to participate in the in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). The overview of the meeting is as follows:

At the outset, Prime Minister ISHIBA expressed his congratulations on the inauguration of the first president born after Mozambique's independence and on the 50th anniversary of independence. Prime Minister ISHIBA also referred to the long-standing cooperative relations between the two countries in various fields, such as infrastructure and public safety, and expressed his desire to further strengthen bilateral relations, including economic relations. In response, President Chapo commended the strengthening of Japan-Africa relations through TICAD and expressed his desire to further strengthen bilateral relations through various cooperation.Following that, Prime Minister ISHIBA requested President Chapo to support the resumption of the LNG project in Cabo Delgado Province and to provide assistance for stable production and stated that Japan decided to provide maternal and child health equipment to the province. Prime Minister ISHIBA announced the decision to launch a new "Co-creation for common agenda initiative” targeting the Nacala Corridor region, connecting Zambia and Malawi to the Indian Ocean via Mozambique to support the development of transportation infrastructure and the promotion of industry in the surrounding areas. In response, President Chapo expressed his gratitude for Japan's various support and stated that he would continue to make every effort to stabilize security in Cabo Delgado Province. President Chapo also stated that he would provide support to Japanese companies operating in Mozambique. Both leaders confirmed their continued support for Cabo Delgado Province and the Nacala Corridor.The two leaders also exchanged views and concurred in closely working together to respond to various international challenges.

