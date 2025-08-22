General Havrylov Outlines Security Guarantees Ukraine Can Expect From Its Partners
“First of all, we all understand and have learned over the years of conflict with Russia that the number one and best security guarantee for Ukraine is a powerful Armed Forces. This is the indispensable element without which all other guarantees make no sense. No one will defend Ukraine's territory instead of Ukraine at the level of infantry units. Where there are high risks of losing life, no partners will send their people there,” Havrylov said.
At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine has partners who, in the future, will guarantee the supply of certain systemic components and weapons and are ready to strengthen our defense in various areas.
“And each partner chooses its niche in this picture,” the general noted.
According to him, the United Kingdom is ready to focus on maritime defense; France and other countries could assist in air defense; technologically advanced states could support electronic warfare, communications, and space reconnaissance. Meanwhile, the United States is still defining its role, taking into account Trump's position that Europe should provide the main part of the guarantees for Ukraine.Read also: Zelensky: Putin understands nothing but force and pressure
“Therefore, all future negotiations [on security guarantees for Ukraine] must come down to what each party has to support us in any development of the situation, what capabilities they possess, and how quickly they can deliver them. And most importantly, everyone must work to ensure that the Ukrainian military is capable of withstanding any strike in the future,” Havrylov stressed.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, are working on the military component of Ukraine's security guarantees
