Margaret Key Steps Down As MSL CEO, Joins Allison And Stagwell

MENAFN - PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Industry veteran Margaret Key has stepped down from her role as CEO for Publicis' MSL Group, Asia Pacific after almost six years and will be joining Allison Worldwide and Stagwell as its chief executive officer and executive director, Asia Pacific respectively. She will be based in Singapore, reporting to Allison Worldwide CEO Jonathan Heit, she told PRovoke Media exclusively.

As CEO of Allison Asia, Key will oversee the growth of the organization in APAC, including expansion plans and business strategy. In her role as Stagwell's executive director, Asia Pacific, she will steer regional market development and take engagement with clients to the next level through integration within the entire Stagwell network.



Joining on 6 October, Key brings more than two decades of strategic expertise and visionary leadership to the dual role.



Most recently, as CEO for Publicis' MSL Group, Asia Pacific, Key spearheaded the transformation of a fragmented agency into a cohesive regional network, delivering significant business growth and expansion. Previously, Key worked at Edelman and Burson-Marsteller, Asia Pacific. Additionally, she is a board member at Verité, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to labor rights.





“Margaret is a proven force in our industry, and her appointment signals an exciting new chapter for our Asia Pacific clients and communications business,” said Ray Day, executive chair at Allison Worldwide and vice chair at Stagwell.“She also shares our dedication to every client's success through a world-class team delivering world-class results.”





“I'm honored to take on these roles at such a pivotal time for both brands,” said Key.“Allison and Stagwell each have a very positive reputation in the marketing landscape, and I look forward to working with our talented teams across Asia to deepen our cultural relevance, accelerate innovation and drive sustained growth for our clients."



