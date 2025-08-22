Margaret Key Steps Down As MSL CEO, Joins Allison And Stagwell
As CEO of Allison Asia, Key will oversee the growth of the organization in APAC, including expansion plans and business strategy. In her role as Stagwell's executive director, Asia Pacific, she will steer regional market development and take engagement with clients to the next level through integration within the entire Stagwell network.
Joining on 6 October, Key brings more than two decades of strategic expertise and visionary leadership to the dual role.
Most recently, as CEO for Publicis' MSL Group, Asia Pacific, Key spearheaded the transformation of a fragmented agency into a cohesive regional network, delivering significant business growth and expansion. Previously, Key worked at Edelman and Burson-Marsteller, Asia Pacific. Additionally, she is a board member at Verité, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to labor rights.
“Margaret is a proven force in our industry, and her appointment signals an exciting new chapter for our Asia Pacific clients and communications business,” said Ray Day, executive chair at Allison Worldwide and vice chair at Stagwell.“She also shares our dedication to every client's success through a world-class team delivering world-class results.”
“I'm honored to take on these roles at such a pivotal time for both brands,” said Key.“Allison and Stagwell each have a very positive reputation in the marketing landscape, and I look forward to working with our talented teams across Asia to deepen our cultural relevance, accelerate innovation and drive sustained growth for our clients."
Allison and MSL were both recently named some of the best agencies in Asia by PRovoke Media. The list features agencies including global networks and independent boutiques, across a range of sectors and specialist practice areas, based on research by PRovoke Media editors.
The announcement follows the recent publication of PRovoke Media's list of the 14 Best Agencies in Australia and New Zealand and the 12 Best Agencies in India and South Asia .
