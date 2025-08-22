Infopro Learning Secures 34 Wins At The 2025 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

Infopro Learning earns 14 Gold, 15 Silver, and 5 Bronze awards at the 2025 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

Infopro Learning has earned 14 Gold, 15 Silver, and 5 Bronze awards at the coveted 2025 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

PLAINSBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Infopro Learning has earned 14 Gold, 15 Silver, and 5 Bronze awards at the coveted 2025 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards, recognizing its pioneering work in designing and delivering high-impact learning solutions that drive measurable performance.The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are among the most respected honors in the learning and development industry. This year's competition attracted leading organizations from around the world, with entries evaluated by a panel of veterans, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives. Submissions were judged against rigorous criteria, including:.Alignment to organizational goals and operating environment.Program design, functionality, and delivery excellence.Innovation, creativity, adoption, and user experience.Demonstrated effectiveness, impact, and measurable results“These awards reflect the expertise and dedication our teams bring to every client partnership. At Infopro Learning, we see learning as a catalyst for organizational performance. By thoughtfully embedding AI into our solutions, we're enabling organizations to scale their impact, deliver deeply personalized learning experiences, and adapt with greater speed to changing business needs. This recognition affirms our commitment to creating workforce solutions that deliver measurable outcomes and set new benchmarks for what's possible in talent development.”- Sriraj Mallick, CEO, Infopro Learning“The 2025 Excellence Award recipients represent the pinnacle of achievement in human capital management. What sets this year's winners apart is their bold embrace of emerging technologies and their commitment to creating meaningful employee experiences that drive tangible business results. These organizations have demonstrated that when you invest in your people with purpose and innovation, the impact resonates throughout the entire enterprise, creating sustainable competitive advantages in today's dynamic business landscape.”- Brandon Hall GroupTM Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.“This year's Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces. Our comprehensive evaluation process has identified these programs as benchmarks for organizational excellence and innovation."- Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awardsprogram leader.From enterprise-wide leadership transformation to cutting-edge digital learning experiences, Infopro Learning continues to push the boundaries of what effective talent development can achieve. These wins reaffirm the company's position as a trusted partner to some of the world's most forward-thinking organizations.About Infopro LearningBuilding Your Performance-Ready WorkforceAt Infopro Learning, we're driven by a singular purpose: unlocking human potential. For over 30 years, we've been transforming the way organizations develop their most valuable asset - their people. As a comprehensive learning and talent consulting agency, we drive integrated development across individuals, teams, and organizations to build a performance-ready workforce.A performance-ready workforce is one that combines the right skills, agility, and mindset to drive business success. It's where individuals become proficient faster, teams deliver exceptional results, and organizations adapt swiftly to change.In today's Human+AI era, performance-readiness means mastering new ways of working as AI disrupts traditional value streams and workflows. We empower organizations to navigate this transformation by cultivating the essential technological and human skills needed for evolving workflows, ensuring your workforce doesn't just adapt to change but they drive it.Trusted by Fortune 500 companies globally and recognized with over 350 industry awards, we've helped millions of professionals unlock their potential. Ready to build your performance-ready workforce? Let's start the conversation today.Email: ...Website:About Brandon Hall GroupTMBrandon Hall GroupTM is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards- the most prestigious awards in Human Capital Management. Since 1993, these awards have set the gold standard for recognizing breakthrough innovations across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Talent Acquisition, and Future of Work. Known as the“Academy Awards of Human Capital Management,” our awards program features over 150 categories and attracts entries from leading corporations worldwide.Our rigorous evaluation process, conducted by veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts, ensures that winners represent true excellence in HCM. The HCM Excellence Awardsare part of our comprehensive recognition ecosystem, which includes the Excellence in Technology Awards and Excellence in Action Awards.For over 30 years, Brandon Hall GroupTM has empowered and recognized excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. We are the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations.

