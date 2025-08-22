Philippines Announces Free Train Rides After Class Suspensions Due To Bad Weather

Free train rides are available for Metro Manila residents, the Philippines' Department of Transportation (Dotr) announced on Friday (August 22).

The announcement came after several local government units in Metro Manila suspended classes due to Tropical Depression Isang and the enhanced southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat.

“Following the suspension of classes due to expected heavy rains in several areas in Metro Manila, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the implementation of free rides on the MRT-3, LRT-1, and LRT-2, starting [noon] today, August 22, 2025,” the DOTr said in Filipino in a Facebook advisory.

The agency said it will continue to“prioritise the safety of all passengers and ensure that they return to their homes quickly and safely.”

A recent update from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) stated that Metro Manila is included in areas under a yellow rainfall warning, where rains between 7.5mm and 15 mm are expected in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, 17 areas in Luzon were placed under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Isang made landfall over Casiguran, Aurora.

Check out the areas that suspended the classes due to bad weather, according to a report by inquirer :



Muntinlupa City – all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private

Parañaque City - all levels, public and private

Las Piñas City - all levels, public and private

City of Manila - from 12 p.m., all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private

Pasay City - from 12 p.m., all levels, public and private

Taguig City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

Mandaluyong City - afternoon face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Caloocan City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

Malabon City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

Navotas City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

San Juan City - from 12 p.m., all levels, public and private

Marikina City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

Valenzuela City - afternoon face-to-face classes, kinder to senior high school, public and private

Pasig City - afternoon face-to-face classes, kinder to senior high school, public and private

Makati City - afternoon classes, daycare to senior high school, public and private (Universities and colleges were given the discretion to suspend classes) Pateros - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

Whole province - all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private



Cabuyao, City - all levels, public and private

Pagsanjan - all levels, public and private

Pila - preschool to senior high school, face-to-face classes, public and private Santa Rosa - preschool to senior high school, face-to-face classes, public (private schools given the discretion to suspend inperson classes)

Jalajala - all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private

Castilla - all levels, public and private

Macalelon - all levels, public and private

