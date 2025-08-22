Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Philippines Announces Free Train Rides After Class Suspensions Due To Bad Weather

2025-08-22 04:16:25
Free train rides are available for Metro Manila residents, the Philippines' Department of Transportation (Dotr) announced on Friday (August 22).

The announcement came after several local government units in Metro Manila suspended classes due to Tropical Depression Isang and the enhanced southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat.

“Following the suspension of classes due to expected heavy rains in several areas in Metro Manila, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the implementation of free rides on the MRT-3, LRT-1, and LRT-2, starting [noon] today, August 22, 2025,” the DOTr said in Filipino in a Facebook advisory.

The agency said it will continue to“prioritise the safety of all passengers and ensure that they return to their homes quickly and safely.”

A recent update from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) stated that Metro Manila is included in areas under a yellow rainfall warning, where rains between 7.5mm and 15 mm are expected in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, 17 areas in Luzon were placed under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Isang made landfall over Casiguran, Aurora.

Check out the areas that suspended the classes due to bad weather, according to a report by inquirer :

Metro Manila (National Capital Region)
  • Muntinlupa City – all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private

  • Parañaque City - all levels, public and private

  • Las Piñas City - all levels, public and private

  • City of Manila - from 12 p.m., all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private

  • Pasay City - from 12 p.m., all levels, public and private

  • Taguig City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

  • Mandaluyong City - afternoon face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

  • Caloocan City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

  • Malabon City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

  • Navotas City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

  • San Juan City - from 12 p.m., all levels, public and private

  • Marikina City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

  • Valenzuela City - afternoon face-to-face classes, kinder to senior high school, public and private

  • Pasig City - afternoon face-to-face classes, kinder to senior high school, public and private

  • Makati City - afternoon classes, daycare to senior high school, public and private (Universities and colleges were given the discretion to suspend classes)

  • Pateros - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private

Albay
  • Whole province - all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private

Laguna
  • Cabuyao, City - all levels, public and private

  • Pagsanjan - all levels, public and private

  • Pila - preschool to senior high school, face-to-face classes, public and private

  • Santa Rosa - preschool to senior high school, face-to-face classes, public (private schools given the discretion to suspend inperson classes)

Rizal
  • Jalajala - all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private

Sorsogon:
  • Castilla - all levels, public and private

Quezon:
  • Macalelon - all levels, public and private

