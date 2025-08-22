Philippines Announces Free Train Rides After Class Suspensions Due To Bad Weather
Free train rides are available for Metro Manila residents, the Philippines' Department of Transportation (Dotr) announced on Friday (August 22).
The announcement came after several local government units in Metro Manila suspended classes due to Tropical Depression Isang and the enhanced southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat.Recommended For You
“Following the suspension of classes due to expected heavy rains in several areas in Metro Manila, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the implementation of free rides on the MRT-3, LRT-1, and LRT-2, starting [noon] today, August 22, 2025,” the DOTr said in Filipino in a Facebook advisory.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The agency said it will continue to“prioritise the safety of all passengers and ensure that they return to their homes quickly and safely.”
A recent update from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) stated that Metro Manila is included in areas under a yellow rainfall warning, where rains between 7.5mm and 15 mm are expected in the next few hours.
Meanwhile, 17 areas in Luzon were placed under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Isang made landfall over Casiguran, Aurora.
Check out the areas that suspended the classes due to bad weather, according to a report by inquirer :Metro Manila (National Capital Region)
- Muntinlupa City – all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private
Parañaque City - all levels, public and private Las Piñas City - all levels, public and private
City of Manila - from 12 p.m., all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private Pasay City - from 12 p.m., all levels, public and private
Taguig City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private Mandaluyong City - afternoon face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private
Caloocan City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private Malabon City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private
Navotas City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private San Juan City - from 12 p.m., all levels, public and private
Marikina City - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private Valenzuela City - afternoon face-to-face classes, kinder to senior high school, public and private
Pasig City - afternoon face-to-face classes, kinder to senior high school, public and private Makati City - afternoon classes, daycare to senior high school, public and private (Universities and colleges were given the discretion to suspend classes)
Pateros - afternoon classes, all levels, public and private
- Whole province - all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private
- Cabuyao, City - all levels, public and private
Pagsanjan - all levels, public and private Pila - preschool to senior high school, face-to-face classes, public and private
Santa Rosa - preschool to senior high school, face-to-face classes, public (private schools given the discretion to suspend inperson classes)
- Jalajala - all levels, face-to-face classes, public and private
- Castilla - all levels, public and private
- Macalelon - all levels, public and private
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment