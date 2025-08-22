Millie Bobby Brown, 21, Adopts Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she adopted a daughter with her husband Jake Bongiovi. The 21-year-old actress made the surprise announcement on her Instagram account on Thursday (August 21).
"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," she wrote. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi." Brown's announcement also included a picture of a willow tree.
Brown and Bongiovi, the 23-year-old actor and son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, began dating in 2021 and were engaged in 2023. They were married in a private ceremony in May 2024.
Brown became a worldwide star at just 12 years old after playing Eleven in Netflix's first season of 'Stranger Things'. She's appeared in every season and will wrap up Eleven's story in the upcoming fifth and final season. 'Stranger Things' Season 5 will drop in three parts on Netflix later this year; part 1 will air on Thanksgiving, part 2 on Christmas and the finale on New Year's Eve.
Beyond 'Stranger Things', Brown has a third 'Enola Holmes' movie with Netflix on the horizon. It began production in April and will reunite her with co-stars Henry Cavill, who plays Enola's famous older brother Sherlock Holmes, Louis Partridge, Helena Boham-Carter, Himesh Patel and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Earlier this year, Brown starred in Netflix and the Russo Bros.' 'The Electric State' with Chris Pratt.
