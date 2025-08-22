Eritrea: Training On Cooling And Heating Systems In Massawa
The Workers Vocational Training Center in Massawa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Water, Land and Environment and the Ministry of Defense, has provided a three-month training course on cooling and heating systems to 16 youth.
Mr. Habtemariam Tesfamicael, representative of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, said that the trainees were members of the Ministries of Water, Land and Environment and Defense, and that 70% of the training was practical.
Col. Mehari Feseha, head of Logistics at the Defense Forces Training Center, noted that the training was highly important as it was supported with technology, and he called on the trainees to practically apply the knowledge they gained.
Eng. Robel Kibrom, head of Chemicals and Wastes at the Ministry of Water, Land and Environment, underlined that vocational training makes a significant contribution to sustainable development and stated that similar training programs will continue to be organized.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment