Eritrea: Training On Cooling And Heating Systems In Massawa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) MASSAWA, Eritrea, August 22, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Workers Vocational Training Center in Massawa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Water, Land and Environment and the Ministry of Defense, has provided a three-month training course on cooling and heating systems to 16 youth.

Mr. Habtemariam Tesfamicael, representative of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, said that the trainees were members of the Ministries of Water, Land and Environment and Defense, and that 70% of the training was practical.

Col. Mehari Feseha, head of Logistics at the Defense Forces Training Center, noted that the training was highly important as it was supported with technology, and he called on the trainees to practically apply the knowledge they gained.

Eng. Robel Kibrom, head of Chemicals and Wastes at the Ministry of Water, Land and Environment, underlined that vocational training makes a significant contribution to sustainable development and stated that similar training programs will continue to be organized.

