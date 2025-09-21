Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Orders USD100K Annual Fee for H-1B Visas

2025-09-21 02:39:58
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump officially approved a directive on Friday that mandates firms to contribute $100,000 each year for every H-1B visa employee.

"We need workers. We need great workers. And this pretty much ensures that that's what's going to happen," Trump declared from the Oval Office during the signing event.

This change aims to address what the administration labels as frequent misuse of the visa initiative — especially by organizations substituting American technology employees with more affordable overseas talent.

"The large-scale replacement of American workers through systemic abuse of the program has undermined both our economic and national security," the official White House proclamation stated.

The decision marks the latest effort by the administration to reinforce immigration regulations and may significantly impact industries that heavily depend on H-1B visa professionals.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick explained that the proposed cost is meant to deter firms from over-relying on foreign workers and to promote the employment of U.S. citizens.

"Stop bringing in people to take our jobs, that’s our policy here," Lutnick emphasized, positioned beside Trump.

