Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Hits Off S. American Tip - USGS


2025-08-22 03:04:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced on Thursday that an earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck the Drake Passage, located between South America and Antarctica.
According to the USGS, the quake occurred at 9:58 am local time at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the seafloor in the Drake Passage, situated between Cape Horn and the Antarctic continent.
USGS said on X that several weaker aftershocks were recorded following the main quake. However, no immediate reports of casualties or material damage have been received.
Meanwhile, Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (ONEMI) urged the evacuation of a coastal area in the southern city of Magallanes due to the risk of a possible tsunami.
The Drake Passage is a body of water between the southern tip of South America at Cape Horn, Chile, and the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica. (end)
