Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 22 (KUNA) --
1967 -- Iraqi President Abdulrahman Aref paid a visit to the State of Kuwait, the first by an Iraqi head of state.
1995 -- The National Assembly (parliament) adopted a bill for prosecuting ministers.
2001 -- State of Kuwait deposited the final sum of USD 5.92 million in the "funds of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem uprising," affiliated to the Islamic Development Bank. This is part of a Kuwaiti contribution to the funds amounting in total to USD 150 million.
2011 -- State of Kuwait urged Syria to cooperate with the United Nations Commission for Human Rights and respond to efforts aimed at halting Syrian peoples' blood spilling.
2014 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation inked a deal with China's International United Petroleum and Chemicals Co. Ltd. (UNIPEC) to increase Kuwait exports of crude oil to China by more than double for 10 years.
2016 -- The tissues examination laboratory of the forensics department at Kuwait Ministry of Interior won the international certificate for criminal laboratories. (end)
