Security Breach At Parliament Intruder Scales Wall, Arrested
According to sources, the incident occurred around 6.30 a.m.
Officials said that the intruder reached the Garuda gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhavan side.
The security present in the Parliament complex caught the accused and is interrogating him, officials said.
Sources said the securitymen detected the breach, triggering a swift response from them. The security personnel stationed at the complex quickly apprehended the suspect.
He is currently being interrogated to ascertain his identity, motive, and how he managed to bypass multiple layers of security in such a high-security zone.
The authorities are reviewing surveillance/CCTV footage to note the sequence of events.
The agencies are simultaneously investigating possible lapses in security protocols.
The security breach incident comes a day after the Monsoon Session of the Parliament concluded. The month-long session started on July 21, which had 21 business sittings.
A similar incident of a security breach took place last year when a man in his early 20s scaled the Parliament wall and jumped inside the Annexe building premises. A purported video of the incident had also surfaced in which the suspect, wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, was seen being held by the CISF personnel. However, nothing incriminating was found in the man's possession.
In 2023, a major security breach happened on the 22nd anniversary of the attack on the Parliament. Two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on December 13, carrying canisters emitting yellow smoke when the session was on. Amidst the chaos, Parliamentarians apprehended the two, beating them up before handing them over to the security staff. The two were identified as Sagar Sharma (25) from Lucknow and Manoranjan D. (35) from Mysore.
