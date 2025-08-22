Krispcall Brings Full-Scale Cloud Telephony To Odoo, Marking A Major Leap For The Ecosystem

KrispCall at Odoo Community Days

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KrispCall , a fast-growing provider of next-generation cloud telephony solutions, announced the launch of its new integration with Odoo , making it one of the first full-scale VoIP providers to be natively available within the Odoo ecosystem.

This strategic integration brings advanced calling and messaging capabilities directly inside Odoo, empowering businesses with the tools they need to streamline communication, enhance productivity, and build stronger customer relationships.

With this integration, Odoo users can now enjoy one-click calling, SMS, call logging, voicemails, call recordings, and other sophisticated telephony features without ever leaving their Odoo workspace. By embedding KrispCall's robust VoIP functionalities into the Odoo environment, businesses can eliminate inefficiencies, improve collaboration, and manage customer interactions more effectively.

The seamless experience reinforces KrispCall's position as a leading innovator in cloud telephony and underscores its commitment to making business communication effortless.

KrispCall's broader feature set, including unified call management, virtual numbers from more than 100 countries, shared phone numbers, contact tagging, smart call routing, and powerful analytics, further enhances the value proposition for Odoo users.

By combining these advanced telephony tools with Odoo's comprehensive business applications, companies can simplify workflows and ensure that every customer interaction is logged, accessible, and actionable within a single unified platform.

The announcement follows KrispCall's successful debut at Odoo Community Days India, where the company participated for the very first time. The flagship event brought together thousands of Odoo users, partners, and developers from diverse industries.

At the event, KrispCall showcased its product, highlighted the new partnership, and demonstrated how Odoo users can now leverage full-fledged VoIP capabilities to boost efficiency, accelerate sales cycles, and improve customer engagement directly within their Odoo environment.

"Our participation in the Odoo Community Days India provided an excellent opportunity to connect with the Odoo community and demonstrate how KrispCall can transform the way businesses manage calls," said Bibek Hada , Product Owner at KrispCall, who also attended the event.

With this integration, Odoo users no longer have to switch between multiple tools. They can manage their calls, messages, and customer interactions directly within Odoo, simplifying their daily tasks and enhancing productivity.

This milestone represents a significant step in KrispCall's growth journey as it continues to expand its ecosystem through strategic collaborations. By integrating with Odoo, one of the world's most popular business management platforms, KrispCall reaffirms its vision of making business calling smarter, faster, and more accessible for organizations of all sizes.

Looking ahead, KrispCall remains focused on its mission to empower businesses with modern telephony and collaboration tools that bridge communication gaps, simplify operations, and unlock new levels of productivity in the digital-first era.

About KrispCall

KrispCall is a modern cloud phone system designed for teams that operate globally and work remotely. Its unified platform offers seamless calling, messaging, virtual numbers, analytics, integrations, and now AI features, empowering businesses to work smarter, communicate faster, and grow without boundaries.

For businesses looking to enhance their operations with KrispCall's AI-driven cloud telephony, now is the perfect time to connect.

